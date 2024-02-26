South Carolina results are disastrous for Donald Trump





COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 24: Republican presidential candidate and former President… [+] Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the State Fairgrounds on February 24, 2024 in Columbia, South Carolina. South Carolina held its Republican primaries today. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Getty Images

While most reporting on Donald Trump's victory in Saturday's South Carolina primary focused on how the victory changed the Republican election landscape, the New York Times NYT headlined it on Sunday, the Trump's march to the nomination accelerates, MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell said the primary also exposed Trump's weakness as he heads toward a rematch with President Joe Biden.

These numbers are dire for Donald Trump, ODonnell said during MSNBC's live coverage Saturday night. ODonnell noted that Biden won the South Carolina Democratic primary with 96 percent of the vote. That's what you're supposed to get, and Donald Trump won't come close.

As of Sunday afternoon, with 95 percent of the vote, Trump's share of the Republican vote was just under 60 percent, with Nikki Haley getting 39.5 percent. ODonnell said Trump would emerge from South Carolina, leaving more than a third of the votes on the table, belonging to another candidate.

As for the general election, O'Donnell said it was Haley's voters, many of whom told pollsters they would not vote for Trump, who posed a serious threat to Trump's hopes of taking back the House White.

All you need is five percent of the 30 percent, O'Donnell said, referring to Haley's share of the vote, we were talking about a sliver, that's all you have need not to vote for Donald Trump in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia. and that could be enough to tip the scales in Biden's favor. These are disastrous results for Donald Trump in the general election.

CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES – FEBRUARY 21: U.S. President Joe Biden visits Culver City to… [+] his campaign to Julian Dixon in Los Angeles, California, United States on February 21, 2024. (Photo by Grace Yoon/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Anadolu via Getty Images

Trump, notably, did not attack Haley in his victory speech in South Carolina, perhaps a sign that the former president realizes the importance of not alienating Haley's supporters.

Donald Trump always tells us his biggest fears by announcing them, Alex Wagner said Saturday evening on MSNBC. And what strikes me about Trump's victory speech, she said, is that Trump takes the podium tonight and declares that the party is unified like never before. And that's what scares him the most in this case: the party is not unified.

Joe Biden won the night, said MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle. Donald Trump won South Carolina decisively. That’s who Joe Biden wants to run against, she said. And Nikki Haley attracted between 30 and 40 percent of voters who are not voting for Nikki Haley's policies, but against Donald Trump.

