PM Modi launches 2,000 railway projects worth 41,000 crores | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated, laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation over 2,000 railway infrastructure projects worth around 41 trillion. Addressing the event, Modi called it a symbol of the work culture of 'New India'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI) “Today's program is symbolic of the work ethic of New India. Today, India is working at unprecedented speed and on an unprecedented scale. Separating itself from its petty aspirations, the India today has started dreaming big and realizing those dreams at the earliest,” Modi said. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. He added this confidence by returning for the third term of the government. “Today, the foundation stone of more than two thousand railway-related projects was laid and inaugurated. Currently, the third term of this government is going to begin in June. The scale and speed with which the work started surprises everyone,” he said. Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 553 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Railway Station project. His government's third term will begin in June, but the scale and rhetoric with which it has worked has surprised people, Modi said in his video address, taking note of the recent launch of several development projects. Modi said people have seen a new India being built in the last 10 years, highlighting the transformation of the railway sector, including the launch of Vande Bharat trains, emphasis on cleanliness and electrification of tracks. Lashing out at previous governments, the Prime Minister said his dispensation had put an end to the looting of public money and every penny earned was used to expand rail services. Indian Railways has been a victim of politics, but now it is the main base for ease of travel, he said, asserting that it has also been a big source of employment. Modi warned people, saying the increase in the budget due to the growth of the country's economy will not have an impact on the ground in case of leakage of revenue due to scams. The renovated stations are used to promote local culture and artisans, he added. Railways' financial losses were once a common refrain, but the national carrier is now a great transformative force, the Prime Minister said. “I want to tell young people that their dreams are my determination. Your dreams, hard work and determination are a guarantee of Viksit Bharat,” he said. Several governors and chief ministers, besides hundreds of MPs and MPs, joined the program organized across the country. (With contribution from agencies)

