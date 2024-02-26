The daughter of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif takes over the provincial post. Its rivals boycott it





LAHORE, Pakistan — The eldest daughter and close aide of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday became the country's first female chief minister in the eastern province of Punjab. His rivals accused the authorities of nepotism and boycotted the provincial assembly session.

Mariam Nawaz, 50, became chief minister by 220 votes to 0, defeating her rival Rana Aftab, a Sunni Ittehad Council appointee and ally of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan. Opposition lawmakers supporting Khan, who was ousted in a vote of no confidence in Parliament in 2022, boycotted the session of the 371-member Punjab Assembly on Monday.

Nawaz was then sworn in at the sprawling governor's office in the eastern province of Lahore, with her father seen next to her with other family members during the televised ceremony.

Aftab said Nawaz's election was premature as some Assembly seats reserved for women and minorities have not yet been announced. He said his appointment was another case of nepotism, as his family is known to choose their relatives and friends for top positions whenever they come to power.

Earlier, one of Nawaz's cousins, Hamza Shehbaz, had also served as the chief minister in Punjab.

Nawaz thanked God during the ceremony and promised that she would equally serve those who voted for her and those who did not. The doors of my heart and my office will also remain open to the opposition, she said.

Nawaz's appointment was widely expected following the February 8 legislative elections in which his father's Pakistan Muslim League, or PML-N, became the largest party in the National Assembly, or lower house of the parliament and the Punjab Assembly.

The PML-N, which initially trailed candidates representing Khan's supporters the former cricketer turned Islamist politician was barred from running, emerged as the election's biggest winner on Friday last after obtaining 24 additional seats, or 20 out of the 60 seats reserved for women. , as well as four out of 10 seats reserved for minorities. Nine independent members also joined the PML-N.

The PML-N is now heading toward a coalition with the Pakistan People's Party, or PPP, and Nawaz's uncle, former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on track to become the next prime minister, his second term in office.

The Sharifs are one of the two main families that have dominated Pakistani politics for decades. Nawaz Sharif, who served as prime minister three times, was ousted from power in 2017 in a corruption case. Khan, who replaced Sharif in 2018, granted him permission to travel to London for medical treatment following a court order.

Sharif returned to Pakistan after self-imposed exile abroad and returned to politics before the elections. In his father's absence, Nawaz had led political campaigns and resumed his work.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/former-pakistani-premier-nawaz-sharifs-daughter-close-aide-107539890 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos