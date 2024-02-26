At the head of the SKP, President Jokowi highlights preparation for Ramadan and preparation for RAPBN 2025





President Joko Widodo highlighted a number of points during the Cabinet Plenary Session (SKP) with his team held at the State Palace, Jakarta, Monday, February 26, 2024. The session focused on preparations for the months of Ramadan and Idul Fitri as well as the preparation of the Government Work Plan (RKP) and policies for the financial year 2025. “During today's plenary cabinet meeting, I would like to convey several things. The first is that in March we will enter the month of Ramadan and in April we will celebrate Eid al-Fitr 1445 H,” the president said. The President called on all relevant ministries and institutions to ensure that people can worship calmly and solemnly, including maintaining food supplies and stable prices of basic commodities. “I ask above all to maintain food supplies and also to stabilize the prices of food, especially basic commodities, and also to accelerate the distribution of all social protection and social security programs,” he said. -he declares. Additionally, the President stressed the importance of infrastructure and transportation modes ready to support the tradition of homecoming. “I think we always prepare for this every year because it’s an annual event,” the president said. Furthermore, the Head of State emphasized the importance of preparing the RKP and fiscal policy in 2045 as a bridge to maintain sustainable development and accommodate the President-elect's agenda. “While waiting for the official results of the KPU calculations, the RAPBN 2025 must be prepared taking into account the results of the presidential election because it manages the APBN – because the person who heads the APBN 2025 is the elected president,” said the president. Facing global economic uncertainty, President Joko Widodo stressed the importance of understanding the situation and risks related to global economic uncertainty. The President also highlighted the economies of a number of countries that have entered into recession. “Foresight in setting growth targets must therefore also reflect prudence, but we must also maintain optimism and credibility. “Refine the focus of central and regional government programs by preparing contingency plans in cases of unrest and crisis,” he said. Concluding his speech, the President stressed that fiscal policy in 2025 must continue to support the continued economic transformation achieved over the past decade. The President called for the collaboration of all parties to ensure the effectiveness of the plans and policies that have been established. “For the macro-fiscal posture and the main points of fiscal policy in 2025, the economic transformation – which we have been undergoing for 10 years – must continue so that fiscal policy supports the sustainability of economic transformation,” said the President .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.presidenri.go.id/siaran-pers/pimpin-skp-presiden-jokowi-tekankan-kesiapan-ramadan-dan-penyusunan-rapbn-2025/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos