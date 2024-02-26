Donald Trump appeals live $454 million judgment in New York civil fraud case | American politics





Donald Trump appeals $454 million judgment in New York civil fraud case

Donald Trump has appealed his $454 million civil fraud judgment in New York, challenging a judge's ruling that he manipulated the values ​​of his properties to obtain favorable loan and insurance rates while developing his real estate empire.

The former president's lawyers filed a notice of appeal Monday asking the state's mid-level appeals court to overturn Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling in a civil fraud lawsuit filed in 2022 by the prosecutor. General of New York, Letitia James.

Engoron discovered that Trump, his company and his top executives, including his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, conspired for years to deceive banks and insurers by inflating his wealth on financial statements used to guarantee loans and conclude transactions.

The judgment, which includes $354 million in penalties plus $100 million in prejudgment interest following the three-month nonjury trial that ended Feb. 16, will continue to accrue interest if the former president does not pay.

The former president, who has repeatedly called the lawsuits a witch hunt, has denied any wrongdoing.

Updated at 10:21 a.m. EST

If confirmed, Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling would force Donald Trump to give up a significant portion of his fortune as he pursues the Republican nomination to challenge Joe Biden in November's presidential election.

Trump has claimed he is worth several billion dollars and, in a deposition last year, said he had about $400 million in cash, in addition to properties and other investments.

Donald Trump's appeal of his civil fraud judgment in New York means the legal fight over the former president's business practices will persist into the heart of the presidential primary season, and likely beyond.

The appeals court could potentially suspend Judge Arthur Engoron's decision during an appeal process that could last a year or more.

Trump faces 91 criminal charges as well as mounting legal fees and significant financial penalties that he paid for with his campaign funds. But his legal woes have only strengthened his support.

Engoron's Feb. 16 ruling, which includes $354 million in penalties plus $100 million in prejudgment interest, will increase by nearly $112,000 per day until Trump pays.

Trump has already put $5.5 million into a state-controlled escrow account to cover the first defamation judgment he owes to E Jean Carroll. He still owes Carroll $83 million following a late January federal court ruling that he had again defamed her.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announces her resignation

Nina Lakhani

The chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) plans to step down starting next week, paving the way for a slate of Donald Trump loyalists to lead the party heading into the November general election.

Ronna McDaniel announced her decision to resign just days after the former president endorsed North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley to lead the RNC; his daughter-in-law Lara Trump will be co-chair; and his close campaign aide Chris LaCivita as party operations director.

Ronna McDaniel in Washington DC in 2022. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP

McDaniel's decision to resign on March 8 comes less than 48 hours after Trump's resounding victory in the South Carolina primary over former state Gov. Nikki Haley, all but guaranteeing his spot as the Republican presidential nominee.

The RNC election will give Trump an opportunity to highlight his influence over the party, adding additional pressure on Haley to step down. Trump's popularity among the Republican base remains strong, despite numerous criminal and civil legal battles in multiple jurisdictions.

ShareRNC President Ronna McDaniel to resign as Trump moves to consolidate power

Hello, readers of the American political blog. Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has officially announced her resignation after weeks of public pressure from Donald Trump as he strives to assert control of the party at the height of the presidential primary season.

McDaniel announced his decision to resign from his position on March 8, a few days after Super Tuesday, to allow our candidate to select the president of his choice in a statement released this morning. She added:

The RNC has always undergone changes once we have a candidate and it has always been my intention to honor that tradition.

Her announcement came after Trump easily won the South Carolina primary on Saturday and after he endorsed North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley to replace her. Trump also chose his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, as committee co-chair.

Here's what else we were looking at:

A conservative Super Pac founded by the billionaire Koch brothers said it will no longer spend money on Nikki Haley's Republican presidential campaign.

Joe Biden is expected to meet with congressional leaders at the White House this week, ahead of another potential partial government shutdown at the end of the week.

Hunter Biden said in a rare interview that he considers remaining sober crucial not only to his life, but also to election efforts to keep Trump out of the Oval Office.

