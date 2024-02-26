PM Modi announces railway project in Jammu and Kashmir: route, challenges, benefits | News explained

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the Banihal-Sangaldan stretch of the railway line which aims to connect Baramulla in North Kashmir to Udhampur in Jammu. He also launched Jammu and Kashmir's first electric train from Sangaldan to Srinagar and Baramulla.

More than 90 percent of the 48 km railway line between Banihal and Sangaldan passes through tunnels in the mountainous Ramban district, including the country's longest tunnel of 12.77 km (T-50). It also has 16 bridges. For the safety and rescue of passengers in the event of an emergency, it has three evacuation tunnels with a total length of 30.1 km. It was built at a cost of Rs 15,863 crore.

Why it matters

Travel option to the valley when roads are not usable: With the train reaching Sangaldan, people now have a way to travel between Jammu and Kashmir even when National Highway 44 is closed for vehicular traffic between Ramban and Banihal due to landslides. One can travel 30-35 km to Sangaldan by road from Ramban town and then board the train to Kashmir.

Promote tourism and the economy: The rail route also opens up remote areas of Jammu division to tourists, and hence more economic activity. Hot springs are located almost 5 km from Sangaldan and the picturesque Gool Valley is nearby. These areas have remained largely unexplored until now due to lack of better road connectivity.

A valley still far from the Indian railway network

It will take a few more months for the truncated Valleys railway line to be connected to the Indian Railways network across the country. Of the 272 km long Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line, nearly 209 km have been commissioned so far. The valley is likely to be connected to the Indian railway network by May this year.

The bridge rises 1,178 feet above the riverbed, making it 35 meters taller than Paris' tourist icon, the Eiffel Tower. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

A section of almost 63 km, on which the work is nearing completion, is located in the municipality of Reasi. This stretch has the highest single-arch railway bridge in the world, rising 1,178 meters above the Chenab River bed, surpassing Paris' Eiffel Tower by 35 meters.

History of railways in Jammu and Kashmir

The first railway line in the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir was built by the British in 1897 over a distance of 40-45 km between Jammu and Sialkot in the plains.

The Jammu-Sialkot train, the first rail link in the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

In 1902 and 1905, a railway line was proposed between Rawalpindi and Srinagar along the course of the Jhelum, which would have connected the Kashmir valley with the railway network of undivided India. But Maharaja Pratap Singh of Jammu and Kashmir favored a Jammu-Srinagar line via Reasi, and neither project moved forward.

After partition, Sialkot went to Pakistan and Jammu was disconnected from the Indian railway network. Until the Pathankot-Jammu line was inaugurated in 1975, the nearest railway station to Jammu and Kashmir was Pathankot in Punjab.

In 1983, work began on a railway line between Jammu and Udhampur. The 53 km line, estimated to cost Rs 50 crore, was supposed to be completed in five years, but ended up taking 21 years and Rs 515 crore. The project, completed in 2004, includes 20 major tunnels, the longest of which is 2.5 km, and 158 bridges, the tallest of which is 77 m high.

While work was underway on the Jammu-Udhampur line, the Center in 1994 announced the extension of the line from Udhampur to Srinagar and then to Baramulla. This was the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line (USBRL) project, which was approved in March 1995 at an estimated cost of Rs 2,500 crore.

The project gained momentum after 2002, when Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared it a national project as it was one of the most ambitious works undertaken by the Indian Railways after independence. The cost of the project has now ballooned to over Rs 35,000 crore.

The line will connect Srinagar and Baramulla in the valley to the rest of the country by train and provide a reliable and cost-effective all-weather alternative to the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway which is frequently closed due to landslides.

Challenges and innovations

The Himalayas are young and the geologically unstable Shivalik and Pir Panjal hills are in the most active seismic zones IV and V. The terrain is difficult and experiences heavy snowfall in winter, and presents serious challenges in building bridges and tunnels.

Over 205 km of motorable roads, including a tunnel and 320 bridges, were constructed at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore to transport heavy machinery, construction materials and workers to construction sites, many of which were on steep mountain sides with slopes of 70 degrees or more.

Considering the challenges of building highly complex tunnels and huge bridges in unstable mountainous terrain, railway engineers have designed a new Himalayan tunnel construction method (HTM), in which iron-shaped tunnels horsebacks were constructed instead of the usual D-shaped tunnels. In this method, the site slopes down in a curve, giving strength to the structure where the ground above is soft.

Benefits

The train will reduce the travel time between Srinagar and Jammu to between three and three and a half hours, compared to five to six hours currently by road. According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Vande Bharat trains will enable people to travel from Jammu to Srinagar and return the same evening.

The train will benefit the people of Kashmir by facilitating hassle-free transportation of goods such as apples, dry fruits, pashmina shawls, handicrafts, etc., to other parts of the country within the shortest possible time and at lower cost. The cost of transporting items of daily use to the valley from other places in the country is also expected to come down significantly.

Four cargo terminals will be built between Banihal and Baramulla; land has been identified for three of them.