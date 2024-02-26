Top Republican who called Trump inexcusable backs him for president | Donald Trump





The second-highest ranking Republican in the US Senate, John Thune of South Dakota, supported the election of President Donald Trump, the man he previously called inexcusable for seeking to overturn the 2020 election and incited the deadly January 6 attack on Congress.

Several media outlets reported Thunes' support. They also quickly highlighted statements Thune made after the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, now linked to nine deaths, more than 1,200 arrests and hundreds of convictions, some for seditious conspiracy.

The impeachment trial is over and former President Trump has been acquitted, Thune said on February 13, 2021, after only seven Republicans voted to convict Trump of inciting insurrection and thus bar him from holding office.

My vote to acquit should not be taken as an exoneration of his conduct on January 6 or in the days and weeks leading up to it. What former President Trump did to undermine confidence in our electoral system and disrupt the peaceful transfer of power is inexcusable.

Claiming that he voted to acquit because Trump had left office, and following his Senate leader, Mitch McConnell, who criticized Trump after he voted to acquit, Thune added: I confidence in the American people and in the strength of our democracy.

Many observers now see democracy at serious risk as Trump focuses on the Republican nomination to take on Joe Biden in November.

Trump has won every primary so far, most recently in South Carolina on Saturday where he easily defeated Nikki Haley, the southern state's former governor and his only remaining opponent.

Haley suffered another blow Sunday when the influential Koch network withdrew financial support from her campaign, saying she would instead focus on congressional elections.

We don't think any outside group can make a material difference in widening his path to victory, Emily Seidel, executive director of Americans for Prosperity, the Koch-backed advocacy group, said in a memo first reported times by Politico.

Trump's dominance persists despite 91 criminal charges (17 for election subversion, 40 for withholding classified information, and 34 for secret payments to an adult film star) and civil judgments, including multimillion-dollar penalties in prosecution regarding his business affairs and a trial. defamation claim stemming from a rape accusation that a judge said was substantially true.

Such legal issues have fueled doubts about Trump's electability shared by senior Republicans.

Thune had previously endorsed Tim Scott, the South Carolina senator now widely considered to be Trump's vice presidential nominee. Trump has often attacked Thune.

Fox News first reported Thunes' Trump endorsement.

Thune said: “The South Carolina primary results clearly show that Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee for president in this year's crucial presidential election. The choice before the American people is clear: it is Donald Trump or Joe Biden.

I support former President Trump's campaign to win the presidency, and I intend to do everything I can to ensure he has a Republican majority in the Senate and work with him to restore American strength at home and abroad.

Referring to Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic Senate majority leader, Thune added: Together, we must end the disastrous Biden-Schumer agenda. Our country cannot endure four more years of Bidenomics, continued lawlessness on our southern border, and American weakness on the world stage.

Of the three high-ranking Republicans seen as possible successors to McConnell as party leader in the Senate, Thune was the last to support Trump. John Barrasso of Wyoming and John Cornyn of Texas had already taken a knee.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/feb/26/john-thune-donald-trump-endorsement The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos