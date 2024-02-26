Politics
Once a 'nobody', Jokowi's son set to become Indonesia's vice president
By his own admission, Gibran Rakabuming Raka was “nobody” a few months before the Indonesian elections.
Now, President Joko Widodo's eldest son appears poised to become the youngest vice president in the country's history.
Gibran's meteoric rise to become running mate of future President Prabowo Subianto, who declared victory last week, was fueled by his father's wild popularity.
“Three months ago, I was nobody. I thank Sir Prabowo who gave space to young people like me,” Gibran, 36, told a packed audience in the capital Jakarta after the close of the poll on February 14.
“I think these high numbers are due to young people.”
Official results show that Defense Minister Prabowo's list won a majority with more than two-thirds of the votes counted. The final result is expected next month.
Gibran's success in the polls has raised questions about the influence of Jokowi, as the president is commonly known, with critics accusing him of seeking to install a political dynasty before leaving office.
Growing up, Gibran was expected to follow in the footsteps of his furniture salesman father, having studied in Singapore and Australia, but he turned to the restaurant business and started a business selling traditional Indonesian dishes.
He first entered politics while his father was president in 2021, winning the mayoralty of the Central Java city of Surakarta, Jokowi's former position.
Gibran ran on behalf of his father's Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), but later turned his back on it to run alongside Prabowo, a former general accused of atrocities under dictator Suharto's regime in the late 1990s.
Jokowi, barred from a third term, leaves office in October, but the idea of another Widodo continuing his policies has broad appeal in the country.
Indonesia has seen steady growth during his two terms in office and Jokowi enjoys near-record approval ratings, so his tacit support has attached an electoral rocket to the Prabowo-Gibran list.
“When people see Gibran, they will see Jokowi,” said Ujang Komarudin, a political analyst at Jakarta-based Al Azhar University.
But “the major strategic questions will be determined by Prabowo,” he added.
Gibran's business and real estate investments made him a millionaire, according to a 2020 disclosure to the electoral commission, far above the wealth of most Indonesians.
Critics accuse him of lacking policy ideas and of trying to cover up his shortcomings by humiliating his opponents and brushing aside questions with one-word answers or jokes that fail to hit the mark.
“As vice president, he should talk about policies,” said Ika Idris, a policy expert at the Monash Data and Democracy Research Center in Jakarta.
“From the way he communicates, he’s not mature enough.”
But in a country where more than half of the 204 million voters are members of Generation Z or millennials, some were attracted to the idea of Gibran representing young Indonesians in government.
“I heard good things about Gibran and I voted for him because he is young, about our age,” said Ester Giay, 29, who works at a foreign diplomatic mission in Jakarta .
“I think, I hope it would be good since it's going to kind of represent the young people, or our generation.”
When Jokowi rose to power in 2014, he did so by appealing to the people as a political outsider from humble Javanese beginnings.
But his critics say he and Gibran are acting like previous leaders of a country long known for its dynastic politics, who installed their relatives in positions of power to maintain their influence.
“I think it’s a combination of his personal desire and what his parents want,” political analyst Ujang said.
Jokowi's brother-in-law, then chief justice of the Constitutional Court, in October changed rules that barred candidates under 40 from running for high office.
In the event that Prabowo, 72, resigns or is unable to hold office, lawmakers and regional representatives would have three days to swear in Gibran and two months to choose his vice president.
Observers believe that the political prince is probably already preparing for his presidential candidacy in 2029.
“Once again, who you know matters more than what merit you have,” a rival presidential campaign staffer said on condition of anonymity.
“This shows that nepotism is back in full force in Indonesia.”
