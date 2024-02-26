Are Labor supporters in favor of a softer Brexit?

John Curtice explores what Labor voters think about a closer relationship with the EU, examining levels of support for specific ways in which Brexit could be eased.

Redfield & Wilton's Brexit tracking polls for the UK in a changing Europe are available hereand data tables can be downloaded here.

If he wins the next general election, one of the key decisions Keir Starmer faces will be whether and to what extent he wants to soften the terms of the Brexit deal negotiated by Boris Johnson. Although Labor has ruled out any attempt to rejoin the EU, the party has I left the door ajar towards a somewhat closer relationship with the single market. Possibilities discussed include mutual recognition of professional qualifications, the introduction of a mobility program and minimize regulatory discrepancies.

You would think that there would be considerable support for such measures within the ranks of the Labor Party. After all, for around eighteen months, polls have consistently suggested that around three-quarters of those who currently say they would vote for Labor also say they would now vote for re-joining the EU, a situation which is also reflected in the last Redfield & Wilton Survey for the United Kingdom in a changing Europe. While easing Brexit might be a smaller step than pro-rejoining voters would like, they would likely welcome anything that could be a step toward a closer relationship.

Yet this is a topic on which previous polls have suggested that voters' views are not necessarily as consistent as one might hope. For example, Redfield and Wilton found that although support for plurality the UK adopts EU laws and regulations for goods sold within the country in exchange for the EU not checking goods transported from the UK to the EU at the same time a majority back The UK has its own laws and regulations for goods sold within the country, with EU prices imposing controls on goods exported to the EU.

Other examples of seemingly contradictory results can be found here. It appears that the well-known tendency of survey respondents to agree rather than disagree with a proposition put to them has a particularly strong impact on responses to questions on this topic, which perhaps indicates that many voters do not have a strong opinion one way or the other. .

To try to overcome the risk of acquiescence bias influencing the pattern of responses, in the latest Redfield & Wilton poll we have introduced new questions which address some of the ways in which Brexit could be softened by asking people to choose between a soft or hard Brexit. Brexit option rather than being asked to agree or disagree with a proposal. So, for example, in the case of food sold in the UK, we asked respondents whether they would prefer the UK to follow EU regulations and not have UK food checked at the border. EU, or whether they would prefer the UK to adopt its own regulations. and accept checks at the EU border.

Similar compromise questions have been asked regarding the regulation of electrical products and the introduction of a youth mobility scheme which would give under-35s in Britain and the EU the right to migrate and work in the EU/Great Britain for a maximum period of two years.

As shown in the table below, the answers to these questions as well as another question on the general principle that it is better for the UK to have its own laws or to be able to trade easily with the EU casts doubt on the extent to which those who would currently vote in favor of rejoining the EU , let alone those who are willing to do so, voting Labour, would welcome some of the possible specific ways of softening Brexit.

Table: Attitudes towards specific means of easing Brexit among supporters of EU rejoining and among Labor supporters

Joiners Labor supporters Easier trade/travel British control Easier trade/travel British control General principle % 64 28 53 38 Food % 49 34 44 38 Electrical products % 49 35 42 43 Youth mobility % 51 34 40 43

Source: Redfield and Wilton for UK in a Changing Europe, 13-14.2.24

Even on general principle, only just under two thirds of those wanting to rejoin the EU say it is more important that the UK can trade easily with the EU rather than having its own laws and regulations . . At the same time, in the case of each of the possible specific ways of easing Brexit, support is only around half, while around a third think it is more important than the UK Uni maintains its own regulations or controls youth migration.

As might be expected, Brexit opponents are broadly opposed to each of these proposals. Therefore, among the mix of Brexit supporters and opponents who currently support Labour, for every voter who takes a soft Brexit stance on our three specific proposals, there is another who opposes it. Even on a general basis, only a little more than half say it is more important to be able to negotiate easily. In short, there is no clear consensus on the issue within the ranks of the Labor Party.

There is one exception to this picture in the survey. When asked whether the UK should accept European qualifications for nurses or require all nurses in the UK to have a British qualification, two-thirds of returnees (66%) and three-fifths of party supporters Labor (61%) respond that the UK should recognize European qualifications. It may be that there is wider support for mutual acceptance of professional qualifications, but it may also be that people are simply aware of the high number of vacancies in the NHS.

For the most part, Labor has avoided any debate on Brexit in this Parliament, keen to attract the votes of those who support the UK's withdrawal. One might think that these results underline the wisdom of this strategy. But this carries the risk that the party has not laid the necessary foundations to guarantee the support of its voters in the event of a future Labor government. attempt pursue a softer Brexit. Of course, if many voters do not have strong, consistent views on the subject, they may well prove persuasive, but this will be a challenge facing any attempt by Labor to pursue a softer Brexit.

By John Curtice, Senior Research Fellow, UK in a Changing Europe, Senior Research Fellow, National Center for Social Research and Professor of Politics, University of Strathclyde.

This blog also appears on the Website What the UK Thinks.