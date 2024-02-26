Somalia-Turkey deal ignites maritime conflict with Ethiopia DW 02/26/2024

Turkey and Somalia signed a major defense and economic cooperation agreement last week.

Under the 10-year deal, Turkey will help defend Somalia's long coastline and rebuild the fragile Horn of Africa country's naval forces.

“We will help Somalia develop its capacity and capabilities to combat illegal and irregular activities in its territorial waters,” said a Turkish Defense Ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“With this agreement, Turkey will contribute to the recovery of natural resources within Somalia's maritime borders,” said Yunus Turhan, an analyst of Turkey-Africa relations at Haci Bayram Veli University in Ankara.

The Somali government hopes that this agreement will strengthen its capacity to combat threats such as piracy and terrorism, but also, more specifically, against “foreign interference”.

Some experts think otherwise.

“With the new agreement, it means that the type of control that Turkey will have over Somalia has become extensive and unlimited… It creates a lot of conflict,” said Mohamed Gaas, an analyst who heads the Institute for Research on Somalia. Raad Peace, a peace research institute. think tank in Mogadishu, Somalia.

“Because as Africans we are concerned about a European country having that kind of influence or military power in the Horn of Africa.”

Exacerbating existing tensions

The agreement between Turkey and Somalia comes amid growing frustration over the maritime agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia that is pushing for autonomy that could escalate an already conflict. delicate.

The deal would allow Ethiopia access to the Red Sea and its main trade routes in exchange for formal recognition of Somaliland.

Somalia strongly opposed the Ethiopia-Somaliland agreement, said it was “illegal” and promised to protect Somalia's maritime rights.

“Because Somaliland is not a sovereign state, Ethiopia's agreement with the country is flawed and an affront to the sovereignty of all of Somalia,” said Fidel Amakye Owusu, geopolitical and security adviser. at DW.

Meanwhile, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud explained the domestic implications of the Somalia-Turkey deal.

“We tell the Somali people that the agreement we presented to Parliament today is only about cooperation between Somalia and Turkey in maritime defense and economic matters. It is in no way intended to create hatred or a quarrel with another country or government,” Mohamud said. said.

Owusu suggested that such assurances might not be enough, especially from Ethiopia's perspective.

“The entire country could rally around the government if Turkey's presence is seen as a threat. Ethiopia's access to the sea is highly valued by Ethiopians,” he said.

Against the backdrop of Ethiopia's internal conflicts, particularly in Tigray, Owusu noted that Turkey's presence in the northern region could influence Ethiopia's position.

“Internal wars, whether with Tigray, Amhara and Oromia, could be resolved to pursue the external enemy,” he suggested, referring to Ethiopia's three most powerful regions.

In Somalia, the agreement with Turkey could complicate internal power dynamics and potentially impact ongoing conflicts.

“The region is already plagued by unrest, terrorism, famine, drought and starvation. We do not have additional problems that can lead to unnecessary anger, death and war. This is only a political solution and not the use of force,” Owusu said.

Regional implications

This agreement further strengthens Turkey's position as a major player in Somalia. Already its main economic partner, Turkey has a large military base in the country and has trained thousands of Somali security forces.

This growing influence is viewed with concern by some, who worry about the risk of regional instability and the eclipse of other international actors.

Some experts believe these fears are unfounded as there is long-term military cooperation between Somalia and Turkey.

“In 2017, Turkey opened its first overseas military training center in Mogadishu. It is not a military base. It is a military training center. So it is the backbone of the capability of Somali defense in the fight against al-Shabab,” Turhan said.

Concerned by the developments, Molly Phee, the top US diplomat for Africa, held one-on-one meetings in Addis Ababa with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and in Mogadishu with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

She said the United States was willing to help them improve their communication.

“The region cannot afford more conflict,” she said, adding that she “encourages all parties to defuse tensions caused” by a memorandum of understanding signed by Somaliland and Ethiopia on January 1st.

But Owusu said the challenge goes beyond Somalia and Ethiopia.

“All negotiations pushed by the AU (African Union) and IGAD (Intergovernmental Authority on Development) will be ignored, because Somalia has already outsourced its security responsibility to Turkey,” he said. he told DW.

Finding a way forward

The future of maritime security in the Horn of Africa rests on the delicate balance between safeguarding legitimate interests and respecting territorial integrity. De-escalation, dialogue and a commitment to regional cooperation are essential to navigating these troubled waters.

“Ethiopia's desire to increase access to commercial ports, a legitimate concern, should be resolved through negotiations with the Federal Government of Somalia and neighboring states or possibly through a regional approach” , Phee said, as a proposed solution.

She also stressed that the question of the status of Somaliland should be determined by the Somali people, including those in Somaliland, rather than by external actors. Turhan expressed optimism that this pact could have positive results.

“Maybe Turkey's agreement can lead to negotiations between Ethiopia and Somalia, because diplomacy is the only solution to resolve the problem,” he said.

Owusu agreed and stressed the need for regional cooperation and negotiated solutions, urging all parties to prioritize dialogue.

“The position of the African Union can put some pressure on Turkey to support the negotiations rather than using strong force… Another thing is that if any steps are taken between Ethiopia and the Somalia, the two can come together around a table and talk,” he said. said.

“The way forward is to speak.”

Isaac Mugabi and Glsen Solaker contributed to the article

Edited by: Keith Walker