Psychology of China's leadership Xi Jinping – The diplomat

This conversation with Dr. Kenneth Dekleva, professor of psychiatry and director of psychiatry-medicine integration at UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas; senior fellow at the George HW Bush Foundation for U.S.-China Relations; and previously regional physician/psychiatrist at the U.S. Department of State from 2002 to 2016.

Compare and contrast the psychology of Xi Jinping's past and present leadership.

Xi Jinping has been China's president for more than a decade, and as one of the most powerful leaders in the world today, his decisions have profound consequences for economic security, stability, and global peace. Understanding the psychology of Xi's leadership is essential to understanding his response to crises, his negotiating style, and how he can address China's economic and political challenges over the next decade.

Xi is rational, ruthless and resilient. He is a formidable adversary and is often underestimated, including by various components of the US intelligence community, who in his case have often confused status and ideological bias with capability. His successes embody his ability to marry. his remarkable personal narrative with that of ambitious goals for China, such as the Chinese Dream of Great Rejuvenation, drawing on a combination of Chinese nationalist and Chinese Communist Party (CCP) themes.

Diplomats, business leaders and dignitaries who met with Xi described him as polite, restrained and able to listen. Comments from giants such as the late Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew and the late US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger are instructive. Lee, who had met every previous Chinese leader, including Mao, said: “I would put him in Nelson Mandela's class of people.” A person with enormous emotional stability who does not allow personal misfortunes to affect their judgment. In other words, it's impressive. In July 2011, Kissinger described Xi as more assertive, with a significant presence when he walks into a room. His generation was hardened by suffering.

Identify decision-making blind spots.

Xi is a staunch believer in the primacy of the CCP and China's potential for greatness and rejuvenation. Xi has repeatedly said that the East is booming and the West is declining. Xi’s exceptionalism, while linked to his personal and political self-confidence, represents a potential blind spot.

Having visited America many times since 1985, Xi must appreciate America's exceptionalism and greatness. But Xi probably misses America's resilience, another part of its exceptionalism. This is an easy mistake, as America remains divided politically, socially and economically, inward-looking and tired after two decades of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. If Xi had visited America in 1979, he would have seen a country just as beset by the president. Carter speaks of malaise, stagflation and political-military decline. But the election of President Reagan changed all that. Xi ignores these facts at his peril.

And as Xi begins a third (and perhaps fourth) five-year term, there is a risk that, like many aging autocratic leaders, he will demonstrate a greater degree of cognitive rigidity in his decision-making.

Xi, indebted to Marxist dialectical reasoning, is seen as rigid and ideological, a bias that is easy to detect. But this misses Xi's pragmatism. Xi's change of course after COVID lockdowns and his recent appeals to the private sector, as China grapples with rising youth unemployment, high debt levels and sluggish growth, highlight his flexibility. Diplomatically, Xi has recently changed his language, course and tone. reducing tensions with America, where relations had fallen to new lows. This was dramatically demonstrated in his November 2023 speech which received a standing ovation in front of hundreds of American business leaders in San Francisco.

In uncertain areas such as economic downturns, COVID response, foreign relations, trade, crises (e.g. the 2023 spy balloon incident), and China's role in diplomacy involving Russia, North Korea, Ukraine, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Israel, Xi has acted more cautiously, even patiently, while changing tactics to align his and China's national interests with ancient Chinese paradigm of Shidescribed by Professor David Shin as the alignment of forces, the propensity of things or the potential born of disposition.

Examine Xi Jinping's interactions and leadership dynamics with world leaders.

Xi has met with Russian President Putin 42 times since coming to power in 2012. Xi has spoken of their closeness, calling him a dear friend and emphasizing their growing trust and deep friendship. During the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, the two leaders cited their boundless friendship. Many outside observers have analyzed this friendship more deeply than it warrants. I would suggest that it is more unequal and unequal, where Xi (and China) is the stronger of the two partners.

Xi's relationship with North Korean President Kim Jong Un is also intriguing. If China and North Korea have been, in Mao's words, as close as lips and teeth, this has not always been the case since Xi came to power. He and Kim only met for the first time in 2018 and 2019, before and after Kim's historic summit in Singapore with President Trump. Footage and readings of their meetings hinted at a growing closeness, but for both, pragmatic, because China needs a politically stable North Korea as a strategic buffer vis-à-vis South Korea, and North Korea is deeply dependent on China economically.

Xi's self-confidence is particularly evident in his interactions with many other foreign leaders, choosing when, who and how to meet with them, in the service of his and China's national interests. leaders at the 2022 SCO Summit, the 2022 BRICS Summit and his recent meetings with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, German Olaf Scholz, Frances Emmanuel Macron and numerous U.S. political and economic dignitaries, including the late Henry Kissinger, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Analyze Xi Jinping's calculus regarding China's approach to Taiwan.

Will Xi invade Taiwan? Xi has repeatedly declared that reunification will happen, peacefully or otherwise, and yet he is not a disruptor in itself He is unlikely to make the impulsive or irrational decision to invade Taiwan. If a red line were crossed and Taiwan declared independence, Xi could be forced to act militarily, but also diplomatically, economically and politically.

One possible scenario involves China further isolating Taiwan, using a range of government approaches, including air defense patrols, naval blockades, espionage, Chinese coast guard patrols, cyber attacks, pressure political/economic pressures, diplomatic pressures and legal measures. Setbacks in Russia's war in Ukraine may have chastened Xi, but the failure of Ukraine's counteroffensive and the loss of U.S. Congressional funding for fiscal 2024 due to domestic political changes in the United States United could further embolden Xi.

Assess how Xi's leadership style could define China's future direction.

Xi remains a confident and powerful leader, who has achieved immense successes, including continuing to lift hundreds of millions of Chinese out of poverty, a significant achievement and part of Xi's dream of great Chinese rejuvenation. During his visit to Moscow in February 2023, as a farewell. With President Putin, Xi said that global power dynamics are changing, in an evolving multipolar world, and that together we should advance changes that have not happened in 100 years. Xi's response to such challenges will define both his and China's legacies during the 21st century.

Understanding Xi's leadership style, political psychology and governance results is essential as emerging China asserts itself in Asia, the South and the Middle East, and increasingly counters America's stature, influence and global power.