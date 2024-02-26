Nawaz Sharif's daughter elected head of Pakistani Punjab, seen as a springboard





By Asif Shahzad and Mubasher Bukhari

LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of three-time former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was elected head of the country's most populous province, Punjab, on Monday, underscoring the country's growing grip family in the country. South Asian nation.

Maryam, 50, her father's political heir, is the first woman to serve as Punjab's chief minister, a post that has long been a stepping stone to becoming the country's prime minister.

She obtained 220 votes out of the 371 seats in the provincial assembly, the Punjab assembly speaker said after announcing the results of the election which was boycotted by the Sunni opposition party Ittehad Council, backed by imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan and his allies say the Feb. 8 national election was rigged against them, an allegation denied by the country's election commission.

I am disappointed that the opposition is not there to be part of this democratic process, Maryam said in her speech in the House after winning the elections, adding that her doors were open for talks with the opposition.

Maryam is the fourth member of her family to become chief minister of Punjab, which represents 53% of Pakistan's 241 million people and 60% of its $350 billion GDP. It is also the home province of the Sharif family.

His father, Nawaz Sharif, and younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif, also served as chief ministers of Punjab. Shehbaz's son held this position for a few months last year.

Shehbaz will likely be elected Prime Minister of Pakistan for the second time when Parliament meets later this week.

FIRE SPEAKER

Maryam Nawaz is known for her fiery speeches and drawing large crowds, but has never held major public office before. The 2024 general elections were her first time contesting elections and she represented her father's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

She entered mainstream politics after 2017, when she and her father were convicted of hiding assets, and they both served prison time before their convictions were overturned.

After her father left for London in late 2019 for medical treatment, she led a nationwide campaign to attack Khan's government, the country's powerful military and judiciary, which she accused of targeting his party and his family.

She faced strong criticism from opponents, including Khan, over dynastic politics in Pakistan. But she was also targeted because she was a female leader in the socially conservative Muslim nation.

A woman with a mind of her own who does not conform to your ideas, who is beautiful, stylish and who knows it; that is the problem ? said political commentator Marvi Sirmad, referring to critical comments against her.

Born on October 28, 1973 in the eastern city of Lahore to a wealthy industrialist family, she married Safdar Awan, an army officer who was her father's personal secretary during his second term as prime minister. in 1992.

They have a son, two daughters and a granddaughter.

She studied medicine but did not graduate and later earned a master's degree in English literature from the University of the Punjab.

She played a key role in establishing her party's social media wing to combat Khan's digital presence, and ran a youth program for her father when he was prime minister in 2013.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad in Islamabad and Mubasher Bukhari in Lahore; editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://whbl.com/2024/02/26/nawaz-sharifs-daughter-elected-to-head-pakistans-punjab-seen-as-stepping-stone/

