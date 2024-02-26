Imran Khan reappoints Gohar Ali Khan to top PPP post





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently in jail, has once again rolled the leadership dice of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by appointing lawyer Gohar Ali Khan to the party's top post, a Dawn reported. Gohar had earlier secured the post of PTI chairman. with the support of Imran Khan in the intra-party elections in December 2023. The Election Commission had on December 22 banned the PTI from retaining its “bat” symbol for the upcoming elections on February 8, citing irregularities in its polls internal which were not compliant. with the party's own constitution and electoral laws. The party announced fresh polls scheduled for March 3 and initially nominated lawyer Ali Zafar as Imran Khan's candidate for president. However, doubts emerged over Zafar's acceptance as president. Speaking from outside Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi, lawyer Gohar revealed Zafar's candidacy, but party sources suggest Zafar may have declined, although it remains unconfirmed, whether voluntarily or due to party intervention, as indicated. by Dawn.The deadline for submitting nomination papers ended at 3 p.m. on Sunday, with only Gohar submitting his application for the top post. Omar Ayub Khan, heading a 15-member panel, submitted nominations for the post of general secretary. Imran Khan nominated Yasmin Rashid, currently in jail, for Punjab, Haleem Adil Sheikh for Sindh, Munir Baloch for Balochistan and Ali Amin Gandapur for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Although victory for Khan-backed candidates appears likely, rival panels have also submitted nomination papers. to meet the demands of the ECP and avoid uncontested elections. Notably, Muhammad Khan Madni and Asad Hanif submitted papers in Punjab, Khawand Bakhsh Ghulam Muhammad in Sindh and several panels in Balochistan. Despite the competitive landscape, a senior party official, requesting anonymity, expressed confidence in Gohar's success, attributing it to Unlike the December 2023 elections in Peshawar, this round will be held in Islamabad and all four capitals provincial elections, allowing more than six million party members to vote physically. Four provincial commissioners will oversee the vote, with results announced on March 3 at 8 p.m. and winners notified the next day, Dawn reported.

