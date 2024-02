Congressman Don Davis visits Ukraine on second anniversary of Russian invasion

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) – Congressman Don Davis, representative of North Carolina's 1st Congressional District, is returning to the United States after traveling to Ukraine over the weekend. Congressman Davis visited Ukraine on the second anniversary of the Russian invasion. While there, he observed how the Ukrainian military prepared for operations on the conflict's front lines and met with American soldiers who were training and advising Ukrainian fighters on the front lines, according to his office. During those meetings, officials say he discussed Ukraine's urgent need for munitions and additional training for pilots. Davis also participated in a series of panel discussions with international leaders, including Andriy Yermak, Chief of Staff to the President of Ukraine, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson and Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Forces Ukrainian armies. . Congressman Don Davis attends a Ukrainian parliamentary session celebrating resistance to an unprovoked Russian invasion. (Don Davis) Congressman Davis' office says his bipartisan record of support for Ukraine and the U.S. defense industrial base is summarized as follows: Co-lead the bipartisan HR 7372, the Defending Borders, Defending Democracies Act, legislation to quickly enact border security improvement measures and provide nearly $50 billion in security assistance to Ukraine , of which more than $30 million would rebuild America's national defense industrial capacity.

Voted three times to prevent a government shutdown in the past five months to ensure continued Defense Department operations in the face of multifaceted threats in the Middle East, Indo-Pacific and Europe from ballast.

Voting three times to pass H.R. 2670, the National Defense Authorization Act of 2024 (Public Law 118-31), annual national security legislation to authorize defense funding and safeguard our national security. As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, Congressman Davis secured 11 amendments to the FY 2024 NDAA to streamline the procurement of advanced weapons systems and improve quality of military life. Copyright 2024 WITH. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.witn.com/2024/02/26/congress-don-davis-visits-ukraine-second-anniversary-russian-invasion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos