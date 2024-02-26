Timeline of Sweden's application for membership in the NATO alliance





STOCKHOLM– The Hungarian parliament approved Sweden's application for NATO membership on Monday, paving the way for the Scandinavian country to become the alliance's 32nd member. Hungary was the last country to resist after Turkey accepted Sweden's membership in January. New arrivals must be approved by all existing NATO members. Formerly neutral Sweden and neighboring Finland decided to apply for NATO membership after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. While Finland joined NATO in April of the year Last year, Sweden had to wait while Turkey and Hungary delayed the process. Here are some of the key events on Sweden's path to NATO membership. ___ February 24, 2022: Russia invades Ukraine after a month of troop deployment. In Sweden and Finland, support for NATO membership is growing, but Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson rules out joining the alliance, saying it would increase tensions in the region. May 15, 2022: Andersson's Social Democrats backtrack, saying Sweden would be better off joining NATO with Finland. May 18, 2022: The governments of Sweden and Finland submit their official letters of application to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The move has the support of a clear majority of lawmakers in the Swedish Parliament. June 28, 2022: Sweden, Finland and Turkey sign an agreement at a NATO summit in which the two Nordic countries agree to support Turkey against Kurdish militants in Turkey and Syria. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan previously accused Finland and Sweden of being too lenient toward militant groups that Turkey views as threats to its national security. July 5, 2022: Canada, Iceland, Norway and Denmark are the first NATO members to approve the two newcomers. By the end of September, all members had ratified the accession of Sweden and Finland, with the exception of Turkey and Hungary. October 18, 2022: A center-right coalition government takes office in Sweden after winning the parliamentary election. New Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson vows to continue pushing for NATO membership. March 22, 2023: Swedish lawmakers officially approve NATO membership. The decision allows the government to join the organization once all NATO members have ratified Sweden's membership. April 4, 2023: Finland becomes the 31st member of NATO after receiving the green light from Turkey and Hungary. However, both countries are delaying their decision regarding Sweden. June 1, 2023: A new anti-terrorism law takes effect, aimed at least in part at addressing Turkish concerns that Sweden must take concrete steps to crack down on militant groups that have carried out attacks in Turkey. July 10, 2023: At a NATO summit in Lithuania, leaders say Erdogan promised to send Sweden's membership documents to the Turkish parliament for approval. September 11, 2023: Kristersson's government says it wants to increase its defense budget by 28%, putting it on track to meet the NATO alliance's military spending target of 2% of gross domestic product. October 23, 2023: Erdogan submits Sweden's request for ratification to the Turkish parliament. December 26, 2023: A Turkish parliamentary committee approves Sweden's application for NATO membership. January 23, 2024: The Turkish parliament approves Sweden's candidacy for NATO. February 18, 2024: A bipartisan delegation of U.S. senators makes an official visit to the Hungarian capital, calling on the government to immediately approve Sweden's NATO application. February 26, 2024: the Hungarian Parliament votes to ratify Sweden's candidacy for NATO.

