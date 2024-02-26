PM Modi to visit Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra on February 27-28: here is the full schedule | News from India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day tour of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra on February 27-28, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth over Rs 24,000 crore .

10:45 a.m.: Modi will visit the Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram.

Three important space infrastructure projects will be inaugurated at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, including the PSLV Integration Center (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, which will help increase the frequency of PSLV launches from 6 to 15 per year; a new integrated engine and semi-cryogenic stage test facility at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, which will increase the payload capacity of current launch vehicles; and Trisonic Wind Tunnel at VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram, which will cater to future technology development needs. These three projects providing world-class technical facilities for the space sector have been developed at a cumulative cost of around Rs 1,800 crore.

Besides, the Prime Minister will also review the progress of India's first human spaceflight mission, the Gaganyaan mission, and grant astronaut wings to designated astronauts.

Modi will also address a public meeting in the city. “Kerala is fed up with the UDF and LDF and the people of this great state are ready to support the BJP in a big way,” Modi wrote ahead of his visit.

Tamilnadu

Afternoon: Modi will address a public meeting in Tiruppur. “Over the past few months, it has become clear that Tamil Nadu is very supportive of the NDA and the Lok Sabha results will also reflect this! » he wrote before the visit.

5:15 p.m.: The Prime Minister will participate in the Creating Future Digital Mobility program for MSME entrepreneurs in the automobile sector in Madurai.

It will target thousands of micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) entrepreneurs working in the automobile sector. Modi will also launch two major initiatives designed to support and develop MSMEs in the Indian automobile industry. The initiatives include the TVS Open Mobility Platform and the TVS Mobility-CII Center of Excellence.

These initiatives will be a step towards supporting the growth of MSMEs in the country and help them formalize their operations, integrate into global value chains and become self-reliant.

February 28

Tamilnadu

9:45 a.m.: Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth around Rs 17,300 crore in Thoothukudi.

Modi will lay the foundation stone of the VOChidambaranar Port Outer Container Terminal, a project that aims to take advantage of India's long coastline and favorable geographical location, and enhance India's competitiveness in the global trade arena.

Other projects will aim to make the VOChidambaranar port the first green hydrogen hub port in the country. These projects include a desalination plant, hydrogen production and refueling facility, etc.

The Prime Minister will also launch India's first green hydrogen fuel cell inland navigation boat under the Harit Nauka initiative. The vessel is manufactured by the Cochin Shipyard and is a step towards adopting clean energy solutions and aligning with the country's net zero commitments.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate tourism facilities at 75 lighthouses across ten States/UTs during the programme.

Prime Minister Modi will dedicate to national railway projects the doubling of the Vanchi Maniyachchi – Nagercoil railway line, including the Vanchi Maniyachchi – Tirunelveli section and the Melappalayam – Aralvaymoli section. Developed at a cost of around Rs 1,477 crore, the doubling project will help reduce the travel time of Chennai-bound trains from Kanyakumari, Nagercoil and Tirunelveli.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate four road projects in Tamil Nadu, developed at a total cost of around Rs 4,586 crore. These projects include the four-lane Jittandahalli-Dharmapuri section of the NH-844, the two-lane section with paved shoulders of the Meensurutti-Chidambaram section of the NH-81, the four-lane Oddanchatram-Madathukulam section of the NH-83 and two-lane road with paved shoulders of the Nagapattinam-Thanjavur section of NH-83. These projects aim to improve connectivity, reduce travel time, enhance socio-economic growth and facilitate pilgrimage visits to the region.

He is also expected to address a public meeting in Tirunelveli.

Maharashtra

4:30 p.m.: Modi will attend a public program at Yavatmal, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation several development projects worth over Rs 4,900 crore. It will also unlock benefits under PM KISAN and other schemes during the programme.

Besides, the 16th installment amount of over Rs 21,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), will be released, through direct transfer of benefits to the beneficiaries.

The Prime Minister will also disburse the second and third tranches of Namo Shetkari MahaSanman Nidhi, worth around Rs 3,800 crore and benefiting around 88 lakh beneficiary farmers across Maharashtra. The scheme provides an additional amount of Rs 6,000 per year to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in Maharashtra. Rs 825 crore revolving fund to 5.5 lakh women's self-help groups (SHGs) will be disbursed across Maharashtra.

The Prime Minister will launch the distribution of one crore Ayushman cards and will also launch the Modi Awaas Gharkul Yojana for OBC category beneficiaries.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation several irrigation projects benefitting the Marathwada and Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, developed at a cumulative cost of over Rs 2,750 crore under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojna (PMKSY) and Baliraja Jal Sanjeevani Yojana ( BJSY).

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate several railway projects worth over Rs 1,300 crore, to improve connectivity of Vidarbha and Marathwada regions and boost socio-economic development. Besides, several projects to strengthen the road sector and the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay in Yavatmal will be inaugurated.