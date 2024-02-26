What Donald Trump said about Prince Harry's future





Donald Trump said Prince Harry “betrayed the Queen” and “would be alone if it were up to me”, during comments at a Conservative conference.

The former president has repeatedly said he is “not a fan” of Meghan Markle, but renewed his criticism at a time when Harry's relationship with America is under the spotlight.

The Duke of Sussex told Good Morning America that he had considered obtaining US citizenship during a February 14 interview.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seen at the One World Observatory, in New York, on September 23, 2021, while Donald Trump is seen during an election night event at the State Fairgrounds, in Columbia, South Carolina, on February 24, 2024, in this composite image. Trump said Harry betrayed Queen Elizabeth II.

And conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation was in court Friday (Feb. 23) to try to force the Biden administration to release Harry's visa records to verify whether he lied about his drug use on immigration papers .

Trump asked if he would protect the prince on the sidelines of the Conservative Political Action Conference [CPAC].

He told the Daily Express: “I wouldn't protect him. He betrayed the Queen. It's unforgivable. He would be alone if it were up to me.”

Prince Harry was accused of catching the Queen off guard when he posted his dating plans online in January 2020, an accusation he resisted.

Harry and Meghan have in fact both sought to position themselves as close as possible to Queen Elizabeth II while numerous biographies have suggested points of tension, in particular over their decision to give their daughter Lilibet the name of her childhood, a nickname family.

And regarding the Biden administration's treatment of Harry, Trump added: “I think they were too kind to him after what he did.”

The Heritage Foundation argues that Prince Harry's description of using various drugs, including cocaine, cannabis, magic mushrooms and ayuhuasca, in his book Spare, should have banned him from entering America if he had been upfront about these experiences in his immigration forms.

They want the Department of Homeland Security to release his records so they can see if he received favorable treatment or lied about his past drug use.

DHS lawyers argued Friday in court in Washington that confessions contained in a brief may not be true.

Quoted by the British newspaper The Times, John Bardo, a DHS lawyer, said: “Just saying something in a book doesn't make it true. »

