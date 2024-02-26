Some China hawks are warning that Chinese President Xi Jinping may consider invading Taiwan to preserve his heritage and distract from the economy, which he has struggled to address.

However, he might also be reluctant to engage in a protracted conflict that China would likely lose or that might harm its legacy more than benefit it.

Historically, China has faced several constraints when taking military action against Taiwan.

First, the dominant military position of the United States in the region has served as a deterrent against aggression. Additionally, the extensive economic ties between Taiwan and China made the prospect of war undesirable and complicated. Fear of international backlash and the possibility of sanctions also contributed to this reluctance.

Moreover, Taiwan's robust democracy and advanced military capabilities made it a formidable adversary.

Finally, China's internal problems have diverted its attention inward.

However, in recent times its economy has become the second largest in the world, while its military ranks third, thus changing the strategic landscape.

In some military areas, China may already have an advantage over the United States.

In addition, everyone saw Ukraine, a medium-sized European country ranked 21st in terms of firepower, resisting for two years, with the support of the United States and the international community, the second largest army. most powerful in the world.

This begs the question: what were the deterrents that stopped China from invading Taiwan in the past and are they still effective today?

Taiwan was protected by the Mutual Defense Treaty between the United States of America and the Republic of China, which ended when the United States recognized Beijing in 1979. The Taiwan Relations Act was implemented in 1979 and although the United States Navy was no longer stationed in Taiwan, they continued to patrol the Taiwan Strait.

At that time, the difference in firepower between the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the U.S. Navy was so skewed in favor of the United States that conflict would have been suicidal for China.

Taiwan's faster economic development and support from the United States also provided it with a superior air force capable of defending the nation.

The PLA Air Force is now considerably more powerful than Taiwan's, but still does not exceed the overall strength of US forces in the region. The US Air Force recognizes, after carrying out computer simulations, that it must improve its capabilities to counter the PLA and minimize loss of equipment and human lives. They also need more anti-ship aircraft to counter the PLA Navy.

Taiwan also has air defense missile systems to repel the PLA. Its air defense systems, while effective, could be improved, according to recent assessments. To this end, Taiwan has begun mass-producing its own air defense systems.

Xi has prioritized the development of the PLA Navy and now has the world's largest fleet.

However, the US Navy remains the most powerful in the world and could be deployed from numerous overseas bases, while China is limited to two dedicated overseas bases, one in Djibouti and one in Cambodia. Naval deterrence therefore remains in place.

Another deterrent, a testament to Taiwan's development, is the country's so-called silicon shield. Its microchips are so valuable and crucial to China's technological progress and defense capabilities that Beijing would be reluctant to interrupt their production by invading Taiwan, thereby killing the goose that lays the golden eggs.

On the other hand, China's chip imports fell last year by 10.8% in volume and 15.4% in value compared to 2022. This drop in demand for semiconductors in China is in partly due to deteriorating relations between China and Taiwan, as well as a general economic slowdown.

Moreover, the US ban on chip exports, intended to hinder China's economic development and the modernization of the PLA, further aggravates the situation. While well-intentioned, this also encourages China to find alternative sources of chips and ramp up its own domestic production capacity. Evidence of China's ability to find alternative suppliers is that Chinese imports of chipmaking equipment increased 14% year-on-year.

In the long term, chip protection could become ineffective, as China would not worry about losing chips from Taiwan.

Throughout the 2010s, the promise of increased trade and investment from the West was another deterrent. In previous decades, the West and China believed that time was on their side.

The West was convinced that as China developed economically, it would begin to liberalize and open up, and even transition to a democracy. It was also believed that Beijing would recognize the benefits of peaceful coexistence with Taiwan, Europe, the United States and its allies, and would not risk losing them in the name of pride in China's reunification.

On the other hand, Beijing believed that time was on its side, as each year brought economic growth and technological advancement, enabling modernization and strengthening the PLA against the US military. This also involved preparing the country for the difficulties of potential conflict. Chinese leaders aimed for economic, energy, food and technological independence to withstand the challenges of protracted war. At the start of the Xi era, each passing year brought China closer to these goals.

Beijing might also have hoped that the longer it allowed the Taiwanese experiment to continue, the more likely it was that the Taiwanese would realize their mistake and choose to reunify with China.

The early 2000s were a particular challenge, as pre-World War II hardliners were rapidly disappearing. Beijing closely monitored Taiwan's elections to gauge whether the younger generation of gentle children, raised in bushibans and never experiencing hardship, would still vote for independence, potentially risking conflict.

Now that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has won the last three elections and held power for most of the younger voters' lifetimes, it is clear that over time Taiwanese people are unlikely to change their views. notice and join China.

China's military advancements, coupled with Taiwan's unwavering desire to remain separate, mean that time is no longer the primary factor in China's decision-making process. Some believe Xi is waiting to improve the economy before launching military action.

However, many economists say it would be impossible for Xi to save the economy without tackling underlying structural problems such as public debt, the looming housing crisis, the growing demographic crisis and the decline in exports and foreign direct investment.

If Xi recognizes his inability to resolve these problems, he may see no better time than the present to act. Nonetheless, military deterrents remain intact, including the U.S. nuclear arsenal, which includes 5,550 warheads, far outnumbering China's 350.

In conclusion, many historic deterrents persist, although some have been weakened by China's progress. However, existing deterrents are still strong enough that an invasion of Taiwan would likely result in China's defeat, and whatever the outcome, it would seriously harm China's economy.

Therefore, the question of whether China will invade now is less about objective deterrence and more about rational analysis versus Xi's personal ambitions.

Antonio Graceffo, a Chinese economic analyst with a Chinese MBA from Shanghai Jiaotong University, studies national defense at the American Military University in West Virginia.