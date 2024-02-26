Main events of the day: PM Modi in Gurugram; Kejriwal summoned by ED for 7th time, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra takes a break and more

PM Modi to lay foundation for modernization of Gurugram railway station: Rao Inderjit Singh, Union Minister of State and MP from Gurugram, announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation for the modernization of Gurugram railway station on February 26. In the first phase, the value of the project was estimated at 295 crore, according to a report by Indian Express.

News9 Global Summit-PM Modi will deliver keynote address. Tony Abbott, S Jaishankar, Smriti Irani, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Anurag Thakur will be present: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the News9 Global Summit on February 26, the television channel said.

Other dignitaries who will speak at the 2024 edition of the News9 Global Summit include former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott and Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Smriti Irani, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Anurag Thakur.

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Raveena Tandon, Grammy Award-winning composer Ricky Kej and author Vivek Sampath will also speak at the summit on February 25-26.

SKM called for a national rally of tractors on the highways: The call for intensified protests by SKM includes a Jan Aakrosh rally on February 23, a nationwide tractor rally on highways on February 26 and a maha panchayat at Ramlila Ground in Delhi on March 14.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said farmers would take tractors to ply the highway and road leading to Delhi. This will be a one day program.

Civil airlines will follow the new baggage rule: The new rule requires the first baggage to reach the baggage carousel within 10 minutes of stopping the aircraft engine and the last baggage within 30 minutes,” the civil aviation ministry said in a statement. communicated.

Sandeshkhali row – HC asks CBI and ED to be present during hearing: The Calcutta High Court has reportedly ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to be present at a hearing on February 26 in connection with the Sandeshkhali incident. The Court also summoned the Advocate General to appear on behalf of the State and make submissions in the case.

The hearing comes amid allegations of sexual assault and illegal land grabs in the area. The court also heard a plea regarding the visit of opposition leaders to the area. The Court criticized the involvement of the Pradhan of the Zilla Parishad.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will take a break from February 26 to March 1: The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will take a break from February 26 to March 1 to allow Rahul Gandhi to deliver two special lectures at his alma mater, Cambridge University, and attend important meetings in New Delhi, the Congress Wednesday February 21.

ED has asked CM Kejriwal to appear before it on February 26: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a seventh summons to Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi in a money laundering probe linked to irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case, asking him to join the probe on February 26, sources said as reported by the agency Press. YEARS.

Kerala CM Vijayan to inaugurate new buildings of 51 schools and lay foundation stone of 39 others: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to inaugurate new buildings of 51 schools in the state and lay the foundation stone of buildings of 39 schools at Thonakkal Government Higher Secondary School at 4:30 pm on February 26, according to a report by The Hindu.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee promises to clear MGNREGA dues from February 26: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will clear 100-day workers' dues under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) from public funds from February 26. dues and said the BJP had done nothing to help.

Delhi liquor scam– The CBI summons Kavitha on February 26: Citing previous engagements, BRS MLC K Kavitha Sunday requested the CBI to withdraw the notice issued to him under Section 41A CrPC asking him to appear for questioning on February 26.

She has been asked to appear before the investigation team at the CBI headquarters on Monday in connection with a probe into the Delhi excise policy case.

Congress Chief Kharge will address a public meeting in Anantapur: Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila said she had extended an invitation to the Left parties for the public meeting that Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge would address in Anantapur on February 26.

In crisis-hit Manipur, ban on internet services extended until February 26: The Manipur government has extended the ban on internet services in Churachandpur district by five days, till February 26, according to media reports.

LS Polls – CPM expected to announce candidates for Kerala on February 26: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has finalized its list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Kerala, according to a report by India today. The official announcement of the party's national leadership is expected to take place on February 26.

The Uttarakhand budget session will begin on February 26: The budget session of the Uttarakhand Assembly is scheduled to begin on February 26 in Dehradun, where the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government is expected to present a budget of around 90,000 billion.

To maintain peace during the session, the Dehradun district administration imposed Section 144 within a 300 meter radius around the assembly complex.

In the upcoming budget session, the Uttarakhand government will introduce the 'Uttarakhand Damage to Public and Private Property Redressal Bill' in the Assembly to strictly deal with miscreants who damage property governmental and private during the demonstrations.

Bengaluru Job Fair – Two-day job fair starting February 26: In a big effort to help unemployed youth find jobs, the Karnataka government on Wednesday announced that it will organize a two-day mega job fair, Yuva Samruddhi Sammelana, here from 26 February, in which more than 500 companies will participate and 31,000 job seekers will have registered so far. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will inaugurate the job fair at the Palace Grounds. The job fair will help young people with diploma or diploma in engineering and other employment oriented courses to get job opportunities. Addressing a joint press conference at Vidhana Soudha, Minister for Skill Development and Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil and Minister for IT-BT, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge said that the job fair is organized by the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood with participation from the private sector.

UAE-WTO Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi from February 26 to 29: The outcome document of the Abu Dhabi session of the Parliamentary Conference on the WTO affirms the importance of parliamentary participation in the future of multilateral cooperation on trade issues.

Marawan Al Muhairi, member of the Federal National Council (FNC), in his capacity as a member of the Steering Committee of the WTO Parliamentary Conference and rapporteur of the results of the Conference, said the document highlighted the importance of inclusiveness of a parliamentary dimension. the future of multilateral cooperation on trade issues, taking into account the effective contribution of trade to the global economy.

The Abu Dhabi session of the WTO Parliamentary Conference was organized today by the FNC in cooperation with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the European Parliament at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Canara Bank the board of directors will consider a stock split on February 26: Canara Bank announced on Wednesday that it plans to split the shares of the state-owned bank in order to increase the liquidity of the stock.

The bank's board of directors will take the decision in this regard at a meeting scheduled for February 26, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The agenda of the meeting is “to seek in principle approval of the Board of Directors for sub-division/splitting of shares of the bank, subject to prior approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other statutory/regulatory/Government of India agencies. approvals, if necessary,” he said.

OnePlus Watch 2 revealed ahead of its scheduled launch on February 26: The wave of product launches doesn't seem to be coming to an end, with the Chinese smartphone maker now announcing a new smartwatch via its official X account (formerly Twitter). OnePlus also opened a new community post with the caption “What is this? Wrong answers only. Best wrong answer wins the right prize”, along with a teaser image. Notably, the competition, open to all users in India, North America, and Europe, will end on January 26 at 5 p.m. IST, suggesting that rumors of the February 26 launch date could be s prove true, according to a Mint. report.

Birth anniversary of Ghulam Muhammad Ali Khan: Born on February 26, 1882 to Muhammad Munawar Khan, Sir Ghulam Muhammad Ali Khan was educated at the Newington Court of Wards institution. Sir Ghulam Muhammad Ali Khan was the 8th Prince of Arcot and a prominent figure in Indian politics in the early 20th century.

Death Anniversary – Vinayak Damodar Savarkar: Vinayak Damodar Savarkar died on 26 February 1966 at his residence in Bombay (now Mumbai). The exact cause of his death remains a matter of debate, with some attributing it to natural causes while others believe it was a self-imposed fast.

Published: February 26, 2024, 07:49 IST

