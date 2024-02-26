



Moscow has engaged in “long-term” talks with Beijing, but has so far failed to reach an agreement with Beijing to guarantee loans in China's currency, the yuan, Russia's finance minister said. Anton Siluanov's comments come as Russia seeks to distance itself from the West over sanctions imposed by its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which led to a huge boom in trade with China. Moscow's drive to secure yuan loans has accelerated since 2014, when Russia's relations with the West collapsed following Vladimir Putin's illegal annexation of Crimea. So far, little progress has been made, and in September 2022, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Timur Maksimov said that no agreement had been reached between the countries on such a move. Moscow had hoped to attract money from Chinese investors to compensate for Western capital lost due to sanctions, but Siluanov told the official RIA news agency on Monday that no deal had yet been reached. Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on October 17, 2023. Russian Minister Anton Siluanov said talks with Beijing on debt had not resulted in a breakthrough.

“Negotiations with Chinese partners have been going on for a long time,” Siluanov said. “So far there is no decision.” The last round of negotiations between the countries took place late last year, Siluanov said, without specifying whether any progress had been made. News week contacted the Russian Finance Ministry for comment. Trade between Russia and China hit a record high in 2023, but cracks exist in relations with the main Chinese institution used by Russian importers, Zhejiang Chouzhou Commercial Bank, which has stopped its operations in Russia over fears of break the sanctions imposed by the United States. Moscow is trying to compensate for the freezing of 300 billion euros ($323 billion) in Russian central bank assets by the EU and the Group of Seven. However, Russia has struggled to balance sanctions with a significant increase in military spending. The Russian government faces a budget deficit of 1.6 trillion rubles ($17.5 billion), which is expected to be covered by borrowing domestically and from the National Social Protection Fund. The fund's assets have fallen 44% since the start of the war, from 8.9 trillion rubles ($100.4 billion) to 5 trillion rubles ($56.5 billion), according to a Bloomberg report from the Russian Ministry of Finance last month. As these financial problems resolve, Evgeny Suvorov, an economist at TsentroCreditBank, said Russia is vulnerable to any further economic crisis, especially if the price of its main export, oil, were to fall. Moscow time reported. This comes as the International Monetary Fund forecast Russian GDP growth of 2.5% this year, but analysts have questioned the health of the Russian economy, which is driven by high military spending amid high inflation and labor shortages. Updated 2/26/24, 11:47 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information. Uncommon Knowledge Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground. Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

