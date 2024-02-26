Harsh dry season hurts harvest prospects for Java coffee farmers

Indonesia is the world's fourth largest coffee producer, after Brazil, Vietnam and Colombia, but the archipelago's farmers are less productive than their competitors.

In East Java province, farmers have seen their yields fall as a prolonged water deficit reduces fruit and introduces pests.

Total production is expected to fall by more than 20% this season, while increasingly frequent extreme weather conditions could pose challenges to the viability of some smallholders in Indonesia's lowland areas.

JEMBER, Indonesia In good weather, the Saturis coffee field, located here on a hill in the east of the Indonesian island of Java, will produce about 2.5 tons of coffee beans in a season. This year, he hopes to harvest less than a ton.

The weather led to many fires, Saturi told Mongabay Indonesia at his home in Jember district in December.

Saturi's story reflects the plight of farmers more broadly in the world's fourth-largest coffee-producing country, where weather conditions have shifted from extreme rainfall caused by the La Nia weather pattern that lasted from 2020 to 2022, to a severe drought triggered last year by El Nio.

This year, Indonesia's coffee harvest is expected to be the smallest in more than a decade. Jember farmers blame El Nio, where above-average temperatures in the Pacific are producing dangerously dry weather in Southeast Asia.

Torrential rains over a long period of time can easily drown coffee flowers before they produce beans, while sustained heat and water deficit usually stunt coffee flowers and dry out tree leaves.

Indonesia checked in coffee production of nearly 12 million 60-kilogram bags in the season spanning 2022 and 2023, but total production in the current year is expected to fall to less than 10 million as El Nio causes feverish temperatures in the low-lying areas of the cafe.

Extreme weather conditions have put a strain on a diverse set of food crops across the world. Last year, prices of rice, a staple food in Indonesia, jumped due to a supply shortfall caused by drought. Rising food prices prompted President Joko Widodo to urgently second military personnel to help with rice planting in December.

That same month, on a cloudy day, Saturi strolled through his plantation, dressed in funeral black, to inspect the fruits of some of his 3,200 Robusta coffee trees. At any other harvest time, Saturi would normally harvest the beans three times, waiting up to three weeks between pickings. But by December it was clear to Saturi that many flowers had not survived.

When the coffee is bad, it's hard to get over it, he says. We have to replant.

However, official data shows that farmers have replanted only a handful of Indonesia's coffee plantations in recent years, limiting their ability to increase yields.

Slow brew

Research has shown that climate change could reduce by 2137% land available for coffee cultivation in Indonesia, with similar declines in other parts of the globe.

Indonesia represents one of the world's largest agricultural economies, but farmers in this country of 275 million are already far less productive than neighboring countries like Vietnam, where coffee production is up to three times higher than that of Indonesia.

Like many small Indonesian farmers, Saturi complains that the government does not do enough to support coffee farmers and that fertilizer is scarce.

Even if you can get it, the price is high, he says.

Coffee farmers in Jember have tried to diversify by planting fast-growing papayas, but the trees suffer the same fate in the sweltering heat.

Pujianto, an expert from the Indonesian Coffee and Cocoa Research Center (Puslitkoka), said El Nio can have positive impacts in the Sumatran highland growing areas, but its consequences can be disastrous in the lowland forests exposed to heat and drought.

The impact of this decrease in precipitation will be quite significant on some fields, particularly in lowland fields where there is little or no shade, he said, adding that up to a third of the trees could fall this year.

Indonesia's national weather agency, BMKG, predicts that El Nio will continue until 2024. This worries coffee farmers in Jember. Saturi said he expects his harvest to be cut in half this year.

The flowers are dry and many leaves are wilted, Saturi said. And the trees are dying because of this dry weather.

Banner image: Rotten coffee in Jember following the long drought of 2023. Image by Mogh Tamimi/Mongabay Indonesia.

This story was reported by Mongabays Indonesia team and first published here on ourIndonesian siteis January. 25, 2024.