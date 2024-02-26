Politics
Islamophobia within the Conservative Party: three key moments
The UK's ruling Conservative Party is beset by fresh accusations of Islamophobia following comments by Lee Anderson, the party's former vice-president and sitting MP, in which he suggested that London Mayor Sadiq Khan , had “given the capital” to the Islamists.
The Conservatives suspended Anderson after he refused to apologize, but British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was criticized Monday for failing to condemn Anderson's comments as Islamophobic.
Anderson's suspension follows comments made by other prominent MPs on the conservative right that also sparked condemnations and complaints of Islamophobia.
Last week, Liz Truss, the former prime minister, was criticized for speaking at the controversial Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, where she warned that “a radical Islamic party” could win the Rochdale by-election this week.
Then Suella Braverman, the former Home Secretary, said Islamists controlled the UK, with Sharia law and “the Islamist mob” taking over communities.
As the Conservatives come under renewed scrutiny for what the Muslim Council of Britain has called “structural Islamophobia”, MEE looks back at three defining moments that shaped the party's relationship with Britain's Muslim communities over the course of the last decade.
Suleiman Gani
Sadiq Khan's first bid for London mayor in 2016 was a lightning rod for Islamophobic comments from Conservative Party members.
In April of that year, Conservative mayoral candidate Zac Goldsmith accused Khan of sharing a platform with a London imam, Suliman Gani, who he referred considered “one of the most loathsome characters in this country.”
Khan, Goldsmith said, “gave a platform, oxygen and cover” to extremists.
It turned out that Gani, an imam based in south London, had previously campaigned for the Conservative Party and had even posed for a photo with Goldsmith, showing the two men smiling.
Although there was no evidence to support Goldsmith's claims that Gani was an extremist, the BBC reported that Gani supported the Islamic State militant group.
Then Prime Minister David Cameron repeated the statement during Prime Minister's Questions in Parliament, meaning his comments were protected by privilege and he could not be prosecuted.
Then-Defense Secretary Michael Fallon reiterated the claim in a BBC interview, prompting Gani to threaten legal action.
A few days later, Fallon apologizeda spokesperson claiming the politician had cited the BBC report and did not realize the BBC had issued a clarification and apology.
Twenty-one days after his comments in Parliament, Cameron also apologized, saying he was sorry for “any misunderstanding” following his remarks.
“Mail boxes”
Two years later, Boris Johnson, then a Conservative MP between foreign secretary and prime minister, sparked controversy when he describes the niqaba face covering veil worn by Muslim women, like “mailboxes” and compared those who wore it to bank robbers.
If a constituent came to his office wearing a niqab, Johnson wrote in the Telegraph, he “would feel fully entitled” to ask them to remove it so that “he could speak to them properly.”
“In the UK today there are only a tiny minority of women who wear these strange head coverings. One day, I am sure, they will go away,” he wrote.
Johnson's article came out against the niqab ban on the grounds that it could “risk a general crackdown on any public symbols of religious affiliation.”
But critics said his descriptions of the garment were “oppressive and ridiculous” and gave license to bigotry, according to a UK-based anti-abuse watchdog. report a 375 percent increase in Islamophobic incidents in the week following the column's publication.
Of the 38 incidents reported to police, Tell Mama said 22 involved women wearing face veils.
A few months later, he told LBC that he would repeat his comments and that he “would be appalled” if he had stirred up anti-Muslim rhetoric with his writings.
Pressed on ITV's This Morning in December 2019, while Johnson was Prime Minister, he finally made a apologies all sorts.
I have already said sorry for any offense I have caused and I will say it again, but let me be very clear that I did not intend anything I wrote to cause offense.” , did he declare.
Nusrat Ghani
In January 2022, Conservative MP Nusrat Ghani told the Sunday Times that a party whip had told her she was sacked as transport minister because her Muslim faith “made her colleagues uncomfortable “.
Ghani said the whip told him that her “Muslimness” had been raised in a Downing Street meeting and that her status as a Muslim female minister was making colleagues uncomfortable.
It was like being punched in the gut, she said. I felt humiliated and helpless.
A spokesman for then-prime minister Boris Johnson said he had met Ghani and invited her to make a formal complaint, but said she had not done so.
Ghani said she was warned that if she raised the issue, she would be ostracized by her colleagues and her career would be destroyed. Johnson, she said on Twittertold him he “couldn’t get involved.”
Ghani's story has sparked further pressure from those calling for the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) to finally investigate Islamophobia within the Conservative Party.
The EHRC – which was investigating antisemitism within the Labor Party – abandoned plans for an inquiry after the Conservatives launched their own inquiry in May 2020, led by Professor Swaran Singh of the University of Warwick.
THE Singh investigationpublished in May 2021, found that anti-Muslim sentiment “remains a problem within the party”, but said it was not institutionalized.
Britain's Muslim political leaders, including some in the Conservative ranks, have slammed the report as a whitewash.

