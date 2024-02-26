New York mayor had unreported meeting with pro-Erdogan group amid FBI investigation





New York Mayor Eric Adams (D.) had an unreported meeting with a pro-Erdogan Turkish group last year, while his campaign was under FBI investigation into whether it had received money from the Turkish government. The Turkish-American National Steering Committee was one of the organizers of an Oct. 9 event that attendees described as a fundraiser for Adams' 2025 re-election campaign, according to a statement released Monday. report of New York Daily News. Adams and one of his aides attended the event. As the Washington Free BeaconTurkish-American advocacy groups have ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to a report. Members of the Erdogan family founded the group, and it faced accusations to support American candidates likely to favor Erdogan. New York City laws require candidates to report any “middlemen” who host fundraisers for them in which donors make donations greater than $500, but the campaign has not done so, according to the Daily News. The campaign has also not filed any other documents regarding the event. A campaign lawyer told theDaily News that the event took place, but did not clarify whether he considered the meeting a fundraiser or why he did not report the intermediaries. The October event took place as part of the FBI's investigation into whether the Turkish government illegally financed Adams' 2021 mayoral campaign. A month after the meeting, the bureau seized the Adams' phones as part of the investigation, which has been ongoing at least since spring 2023. Adams has not been accused of wrongdoing in the case. Adams rejected questions in late 2023 about whether he would step down from his post if authorities indicted him. “I think it's ridiculous for someone to say 'if there's an indictment,'” Adams said in an interview with a local television station. “People are throwing these words around. Let's let the process play out. That's what's great about our country: There's a due process system in place. I'm going to serve as mayor of this city and lead us through all of this.”

