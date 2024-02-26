Google AIs answer question whether Modi is a fascist sparks outrage in India and calls for tougher laws

A Google spokesperson said in a Hindu Businessline report on Saturday: “We worked quickly to resolve this issue.

Gemini is designed as a creativity and productivity tool and is not always reliable, especially when responding to certain requests regarding current events, political topics, or evolving news. This is something we are constantly working to improve.

India Information Technology and Electronics Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the incident violated Indian laws.

These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of the Intermediate Rules (IT Rules) of the IT Act and violations of several provisions of the Penal Code, he wrote on social media.

The minister's remark sparked calls for India to tighten its rules and regulations to prevent such incidents from happening again.

Heavy intervention is necessary on the part of the ministry. It must be made clear that access to the Indian market is based on the rule of law. Follow the rules or get out of the way, wrote Suchit Ahuja, an assistant professor at Concordia University, in response to Chandrasekhars' report on LinkedIn.

We do not want an electronic version of the East India Company (EIC) in the 21st century.

It referred to the dominant trading company established by the British Empire to trade popular goods such as cotton, silk, tea and opium from its base in India between 1785 and 1858.

For many in India, the EIC had exploited the subcontinent's wealth and labor, ruined its economy with heavy taxes, and used armed force to suppress Indian states.

A responsible approach to AI is needed to ensure that human biases are not coded into the training of algorithms, otherwise they would become more blatant in the responses generated by the technology, Ahuja said.

The fact that such a high-profile leader of a democratic country, who enjoys an approval rating of 77 percent, the highest in the world, is called a fascist in an AI response is deeply concerning. This reflects poorly on the process of training and designing AI algorithms, he added.

Indian Technology Laws

India introduced strict new rules to govern social media companies a few years ago under its information technology rules, which subject platforms such as X and Facebook to greater scrutiny.

Social media companies with more than 5 million users are required to appoint technology compliance officers.

The main role of these agents is to remove content deemed objectionable by law enforcement. Companies can challenge these claims in court. Under the law, platforms must remove sexual content within 24 hours, while they have 15 days to do so for offensive non-sexual content.

But so far, companies have often complied with the rules only half-heartedly and the legal system needs an overhaul in this area, lawyers say.

Siddharth Mahajan, partner at Athena Legal, a New Delhi law firm, said guidelines for intermediaries under India's Information Technology Act require them to remove miscommunications or misleading information , even if they are generated by AI.

Otherwise, their intermediary status could be revoked, he said.

The Indian government says it wants to take a light touch on AI regulation so that innovation is not stifled, but Mahajan said authorities can take action against Google for spreading misinformation.

Satya Gupta, Chairman of VLSI Company and a veteran of the Indian electronics and digital industry, said that generative AI is not meant to provide factual information, but if the output of such a tool is used in a manner incorrect, this is the responsibility of the company concerned.

A broad approach is needed

Technology experts said it would be difficult for the government to tackle AI issues by simply updating the law.

We have so many laws in India, but how many are enforced? Since AI is an emerging technology, you need to continue to evolve. [But] technology is changing by the hour and laws are not so easy to change, said Sanjay Kaushik, managing director at security and risk management consultancy Netrika Consulting India Private Ltd.

Kaushik said AI technology relies on past experiences or data that has been used to find answers to questions. If anyone in the United States provides incorrect data, it will provide the answers accordingly, he said.

It is very difficult to make it independent and impartial until you can set up completely independent algorithms, he said, adding that Indian authorities can emulate their American and European counterparts by imposing heavy sanctions as a deterrent.

China became the first country last August to introduce a law targeting generative AI, one of several regulations it has adopted to curb the spread of different forms of harmful AI.

However, in most countries such regulations have not been introduced or are in preparation.

The Indian government has proposed to enact a law called the Digital India Act, which would replace the current Information Technology Act. But discussions on the issue are still in their early stages and it is unclear what the law would cover.

Analysts say regulations targeting the harmful aspects of AI need to be broader in scope, as the technology could have a far greater impact than social media or even the internet.

India already has laws on data hosting, perhaps this is an opportune time to also design some AI-focused laws that deter the spread of these types of problems, Ahuja said.

The Indian government could provide incentives to develop specific AI solutions locally, as these could serve as a mitigation mechanism and compete with those of international tech giants, he said.