Politics
Google AIs answer question whether Modi is a fascist sparks outrage in India and calls for tougher laws
A Google spokesperson said in a Hindu Businessline report on Saturday: “We worked quickly to resolve this issue.
Gemini is designed as a creativity and productivity tool and is not always reliable, especially when responding to certain requests regarding current events, political topics, or evolving news. This is something we are constantly working to improve.
These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of the Intermediate Rules (IT Rules) of the IT Act and violations of several provisions of the Penal Code, he wrote on social media.
The minister's remark sparked calls for India to tighten its rules and regulations to prevent such incidents from happening again.
Heavy intervention is necessary on the part of the ministry. It must be made clear that access to the Indian market is based on the rule of law. Follow the rules or get out of the way, wrote Suchit Ahuja, an assistant professor at Concordia University, in response to Chandrasekhars' report on LinkedIn.
India internet shutdowns spark fears of authoritarianism ahead of elections
India internet shutdowns spark fears of authoritarianism ahead of elections
We do not want an electronic version of the East India Company (EIC) in the 21st century.
It referred to the dominant trading company established by the British Empire to trade popular goods such as cotton, silk, tea and opium from its base in India between 1785 and 1858.
For many in India, the EIC had exploited the subcontinent's wealth and labor, ruined its economy with heavy taxes, and used armed force to suppress Indian states.
A responsible approach to AI is needed to ensure that human biases are not coded into the training of algorithms, otherwise they would become more blatant in the responses generated by the technology, Ahuja said.
The fact that such a high-profile leader of a democratic country, who enjoys an approval rating of 77 percent, the highest in the world, is called a fascist in an AI response is deeply concerning. This reflects poorly on the process of training and designing AI algorithms, he added.
Indian Technology Laws
India introduced strict new rules to govern social media companies a few years ago under its information technology rules, which subject platforms such as X and Facebook to greater scrutiny.
Social media companies with more than 5 million users are required to appoint technology compliance officers.
The main role of these agents is to remove content deemed objectionable by law enforcement. Companies can challenge these claims in court. Under the law, platforms must remove sexual content within 24 hours, while they have 15 days to do so for offensive non-sexual content.
But so far, companies have often complied with the rules only half-heartedly and the legal system needs an overhaul in this area, lawyers say.
Indian tech world faces wake-up call as big names Paytm and Byjus falter
Indian tech world faces wake-up call as big names Paytm and Byjus falter
Siddharth Mahajan, partner at Athena Legal, a New Delhi law firm, said guidelines for intermediaries under India's Information Technology Act require them to remove miscommunications or misleading information , even if they are generated by AI.
Otherwise, their intermediary status could be revoked, he said.
The Indian government says it wants to take a light touch on AI regulation so that innovation is not stifled, but Mahajan said authorities can take action against Google for spreading misinformation.
Satya Gupta, Chairman of VLSI Company and a veteran of the Indian electronics and digital industry, said that generative AI is not meant to provide factual information, but if the output of such a tool is used in a manner incorrect, this is the responsibility of the company concerned.
A broad approach is needed
Technology experts said it would be difficult for the government to tackle AI issues by simply updating the law.
We have so many laws in India, but how many are enforced? Since AI is an emerging technology, you need to continue to evolve. [But] technology is changing by the hour and laws are not so easy to change, said Sanjay Kaushik, managing director at security and risk management consultancy Netrika Consulting India Private Ltd.
Kaushik said AI technology relies on past experiences or data that has been used to find answers to questions. If anyone in the United States provides incorrect data, it will provide the answers accordingly, he said.
It is very difficult to make it independent and impartial until you can set up completely independent algorithms, he said, adding that Indian authorities can emulate their American and European counterparts by imposing heavy sanctions as a deterrent.
China became the first country last August to introduce a law targeting generative AI, one of several regulations it has adopted to curb the spread of different forms of harmful AI.
Indian EV makers cut prices, boost demand ahead of Tesla's market entry
Indian EV makers cut prices, boost demand ahead of Tesla's market entry
However, in most countries such regulations have not been introduced or are in preparation.
The Indian government has proposed to enact a law called the Digital India Act, which would replace the current Information Technology Act. But discussions on the issue are still in their early stages and it is unclear what the law would cover.
Analysts say regulations targeting the harmful aspects of AI need to be broader in scope, as the technology could have a far greater impact than social media or even the internet.
India already has laws on data hosting, perhaps this is an opportune time to also design some AI-focused laws that deter the spread of these types of problems, Ahuja said.
The Indian government could provide incentives to develop specific AI solutions locally, as these could serve as a mitigation mechanism and compete with those of international tech giants, he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/economics/article/3253289/google-ai-tools-answer-indias-pm-modi-over-fascist-question-sparks-outrage-calls-tough-laws
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump appeals New York $454 million civil fraud judgment | Donald Trump
- Google AIs answer question whether Modi is a fascist sparks outrage in India and calls for tougher laws
- New York mayor had unreported meeting with pro-Erdogan group amid FBI investigation
- Islamophobia within the Conservative Party: three key moments
- Harsh dry season hurts harvest prospects for Java coffee farmers
- The hidden price of a UK education
- Lord Jacob Rothschild: a financier dies at the age of 87
- Microsoft: Microsoft releases principles to foster innovation and competition in AI
- No. 1 Duke Georgetown jumps into the U.S. Lacrosse Division I Men's Top 20
- Bottega Veneta, Ferragamo and Marni lead a strange Milan Fashion Week
- Hollywood receives bad criticism for creating anxiety and fear through its depiction of cancer
- New free Chromecast with Google TV update finally adds better headphone support