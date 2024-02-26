PM Modi unveils 41,000 crore railway projects, says New India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated, laid the foundation stone and dedicated over 2,000 railway infrastructure projects worth around 41,000 crores for the nation. PM Modi launches groundbreaking for renovation of 554 railway stations under Amrit Bharat Station Project and construction of 1,500 over-bridge roads/under-bridge roads across Indian Railways through video conferencing. Also Read: PM Modi suspends Mann Ki Baat for 3 months, hints at Lok Sabha elections Additionally, PM Modi officially opens Gomti Nagar station in Uttar Pradesh. While speaking at the event, Modi hailed it as a testimony to the working philosophy of 'New India'. PM Modi said, “Young people will be the main beneficiaries of these projects. This will provide them with new job opportunities. “Viksit Bharat” is the Bharat of young aspirations. I want to tell young people that your aspirations are my determination! Your dreams and hard work combined with my determination are the guarantee of 'Viksit Bharat'.” He added: Yesterday, from Rajkot, I inaugurated 5 AIIMS and several other medical institutions. Today, the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 554 railway stations in over 300 districts of 27 states was laid. » He added: I also inaugurated the Gomti Nagar railway station in Uttar Pradesh. Today, the foundation stone for the construction of 1,500 road bridges/road bridges over Indian Railways has also been laid.

He added: Today, the foundation stone of over 2,000 railway-related projects was laid and inaugurated. The third term of this government will begin in June, but the scale and speed with which the work has been launched surprises everyone.”

