Boris Johnson: “Defeat to Putin is not in Trump's interests. The main thing is that Ukraine will win''

Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is an exceptional politician. At home, his popularity declined after three years as prime minister, but his international image and influence remains exceptional. He is even in contact with Donald Trump and has an influence with the American Republicans.

Johnson also holds a special place in the hearts of Ukrainians and among Ukrainian leaders, which is why he continues to visit Kiev.

European Pravda met him on the sidelines of the Yalta conference on European strategy, on the occasion of the second anniversary of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine. Our short interview was honest, thought-provoking and typically emotional for Johnson.

Boris, at the start of 2022, most European and world leaders were convinced that Ukraine would fall. You were one of the first to visit kyiv in spring 2022. Did you understand then that Russia was losing?

Yes. And that was the whole point, because Ukraine had already been incredibly successful in expelling the Russians from the entire kyiv region.

I think it would be fair to say that before the war – when there were 115 Russian battalion tactical groups on the border and our intelligence could hear what they were saying and we could all see the preparations they were making – the prognosis was incredibly bleak.

And we thought that the weight of power, the balance of power, was so much in Russia's favor that it would win very quickly.

That was the advice Defense Intelligence gave me, and everyone got the same advice.

I didn't believe it, because I had been to kyiv several times and talked to Ukrainians.

The situation has completely changed now. Western leaders believe Ukraine will win. Even the to resume of Crimea is included in various declarations and documents adopted by our Western partners. What was the turning point?

The most important was the heroism of the Ukrainian armed forces and the conviction of the Ukrainian people. And the West responded to this.

Thus was the battle of kyiv, in Kharkiv, in Kherson, the expulsion of Putin's forces from a large part of the territory he occupied.

And the feeling that it's true. No one can doubt that the Ukrainians are right.

I remember that at the end of 2022, even after Kherson and Kharkiv, foreign leaders were very cautious when talking about Crimea. That has changed now.

Let me give you a reason.

I think it's basically because everyone understands that after the events of 2023, it is very difficult to advance against very entrenched Russian positions.

But the main thing is that Ukraine will win!

Because we will continue to support Ukraine until Ukraine wins. Ultimately, Western industrial strength – yes, shell manufacturing is slow now, I wish it could be faster, I wish more equipment could get to Ukraine faster. But it will come. And when there are more long range shells, more HIMARS, more ATACMS, more Storm Shadows and more hardware to use, then I think Crimea is a very interesting prospect.

Because before, everyone thought that Putin would never let Crimea go. You know, it's not even worth trying. So let's try to help Ukraine regain the land bridge.

But now people are saying: above all, it is possible to retake Crimea. Second, Putin is very vulnerable in Crimea.

And if you look at the infrastructure, the logistics, there's a big opportunity there.

There has been a change in the way people perceive Crimea.

Sometimes the question arises: how is it possible to defeat mighty Russia? After all, Putin has been preparing for war for decades.

But look what you Ukrainians have already accomplished! Look what you Ukrainians have already done!

You have already destroyed two Russian armies.

According to CIA Director Bill Burns, you killed or injured 315,000 Russian troops and destroyed thousands of battle tanks. You have reconquered more than half of the territory initially occupied by Putin.

And basically it is clear to the world that Ukrainians believe in their country. And that's why you're going to win.

Do you know Timothy Snyder, the historian?

I have read a few of his books.

Recently, at the Ukrainian lunch hosted by the Pinchuk Foundation in Munich, he explained that we are facing a new type of world war. Conflicts broke out simultaneously in different parts of the world. These conflicts are interconnected and created by the Russian-led “axis of evil” states.

I think there's a lot of truth in that.

I think it is no coincidence that Putin now receives his shells from North Korea, a completely outlaw regime. It is no coincidence that he buys drones from Iran.

Why doesn't the West recognize this as a world war?

I think some people in the West see it that way.

I think that this is not a world war in the sense of the world wars of 1914-18 and 1939-45, with a massive mobilization of Western populations. That's not what's happening.

But it's a very big power struggle.

And Ukraine's heroism is actually the tip of the spear.

Because if Ukraine fell into Putin's hands, it would be a disaster for the whole world.

It would be a defeat for the West.

It would, it would.

But personally, I think this is not the only reason to support Ukraine.

The reason we support Ukraine is because it is a wonderful independent country and should not be destroyed by Putin.

There are therefore geostrategic reasons for the West's interest. But there is also, frankly, a moral interest, which is very, very important for me.

Will Putin attack NATO countries?

I think he could do it. You can't rule it out.

I didn't like what he said about Poland at all in his horrible interview [with Tucker Carlson]. He could try something. He will be more inclined to do so if he succeeds in Ukraine.

He must not succeed. He must fail.

But events in some Western countries, notably the United States, contradict what you say. There is frustration. There is Donald Trump, who wins. Should we be worried about this?

Of course, it is legitimate to be concerned about the United States of America. The United States is the arsenal of democracy. We depend on the United States.

The United States is NATO's largest donor. And U.S. defense spending is enormous. We need this $60 billion passed by the House of Representatives.

But I'm not as pessimistic as some about Trump.

I don't think any president of the United States of America can allow Putin to win in Ukraine. I just don't see how that's possible.

If you look at history, it [Donald Trump] He was the first American president to supply serious weapons to Ukraine – the Javelins, which played a very important role in the Battle of kyiv.

When I was Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, I remember we had a terrible case when Putin murdered a man or attempted to assassinate two people. [Sergei and Yulia Skripal – ed.] in the Salisbury poisonings, where in fact a member of the public was killed, but not the people Putin wanted.

To everyone's surprise, Trump carried out the largest expulsion of Russian diplomats. He expelled 60 Russian diplomats – far more than we expected.

So what I'm saying is: I think American domestic politics are complicated. As the election approaches, many people will say all kinds of things. But fundamentally, the interests of the United States of America are to support Ukraine, to support democracy and to prevent aggression.

I think Donald Trump's interest is not to appear defeated by Putin.

What about the negotiations with Putin that he defends?

I am not against negotiations if they can lead to something. But I remember the negotiations with Kim Jong Un very well. Do you remember Donald Trump's negotiations with North Korea? [Despite two meetings between Trump and his comrade Kim, North Korea did not abandon its nuclear programme, and the strategic goals were not achieved – ed.]

But the negotiations took place behind Ukraine’s back…

I don't think in the end it will make a difference. The key people are the Ukrainians. And it's not for me to say what Ukraine should do. I cannot be more Ukrainian than Ukrainians. If Ukraine wants to negotiate, if the Ukrainian president, President Zelensky, wants to negotiate, that's his business.

Personally, I don't see what the problem is.

Putin wants to subjugate Ukraine. He wants to destroy Ukraine as a state. I don't see what the negotiation is.

In the meantime, the UK and the West, if I have anything to do with it, will support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

And we should give more, and we should give it faster.

My last question concerns the United Kingdom, which is perhaps the the most faithful supporter of Ukraine. But the question of your visa policy remains unanswered. We are still treated like a third world country.

Really? I'm sorry.

It's a complex question. But we have benefited enormously from the arrival of many wonderful Ukrainians in the UK.

This is a matter for the Ministry of the Interior. But generally speaking, I think as part of our friendship we should make sure that it's relatively easy for people to come and go.

Interview with Sergiy Sydorenko

Video by Volodymyr Oliinyk

European truth