Jokowi discusses Prabowo-Gibran free lunch program at Cabinet meeting





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi's cabinet discussed the free lunch program proposed by candidates Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka during a meeting held at the State Palace in Jakarta today. During the Cabinet plenary session, Jokowi and his ministers discussed several issues ranging from plans for Eid al-Fitr to macroeconomic assumptions for 2025. Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia confirmed that Jokowi's Cabinet meeting on Monday morning included discussions on the Prabowo-Gibran free lunch program. “Earlier, we discussed Mr. Prabowo’s programs, including the initial phase of the free meal program,” he said. So far, there has been no official statement from Prabowo-Gibran regarding the free lunch program. A written statement from the Expert Council of Prabowo-Gibran's national campaign team last week noted that the first phase of the free meal program would cost around Rp100-120 trillion. Bahlil claimed that the cabinet meeting to discuss next year's draft budget did not precede the KPU's official announcement. However, he admitted not knowing if the program of the other presidential candidates will also be discussed. “We will just come up with a plan. We will wait for the KPU to announce the [elected president]. This is a design, a simulation,” he said. Meanwhile, Agrarian Affairs and Land Planning Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, or AHY, said the Prabowo-Gibran free lunch program was briefly discussed. President Jokowi explained that the program was discussed to bridge the work plan and the state budget policy for 2025. According to him, the state budget plan for 2025 must consider which candidate will be elected in according to its needs, because “the person who directs the 2025 State Budget is the president-elect,” he said during the meeting. DANIEL A. FAJRI Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

