PM Modi, Sonu Nigam and Anuradha Paudwal pay heartfelt tribute to ghazal legend Pankaj Udhas | Étimes





February 26, 2024, 9:08 p.m. IST Source: etimes.in Veteran Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passed away on February 26 after a prolonged illness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and celebrities including Sonu Nigam and Mahesh Bhatt among others expressed sadness over the death of the legendary singer on social media. PM Modi shared a social media post mourning the demise of the late ghazal singer, in which he called Pankaj Udhas “a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations”. Sonu Nigam took to his Instagram account and shared Pankaj's photo with a note that read, “One of the most important parts of my childhood is lost today. Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti.' ETimes spoke to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, musician Shankar Mahadevan, Anuradha Paudwal and many other celebrities. While talking to ETimes, Mahesh Bhatt remembered the late singer's performance of 'Chitthi Aayi Hai' from his film “Naam”. He said, “As a tribute to the late Pankaj Udhas, I fondly remember his timeless rendition of the iconic song Chitti Aayi Hai from my film Naam. Written by Anand Bakshi and composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, the voice Pankaj Udha's soulful and heartwarming performance immortalized the longing of millions who are far from home. His voice carried a sense of longing and longing, leaving an indelible mark on audiences across the world. Expressing his sadness over this unfortunate news, Anuradha Paudwal shared, “I have lost a dear friend, a quintessential person.” While speaking to ETimes, a grief-stricken Anup Jalota revealed how his late friend would 'financially' support aspiring singers . He said: “We used to plan together how to encourage new singers. He was always helping other artists and financially supporting many new budding talents. It's very heartbreaking. The departure of Pankaj Udhas marks the poignant end of an era in the world of Ghazal music, leaving behind a profound legacy.

