Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Serbia this year, says leader Alexander Vucic





Friday, Vucic in a Instagram A post on its official account said the upcoming visit of Serbia's great friend, President Xi, was discussed over lunch with Beijing's ambassador to the country, Li Ming. This means Serbia is the first confirmed stop on Xi's maiden flight. pandemic trip to Europe, after months of speculation. The Post first reported earlier this month that Belgrade could be on Xi's agenda while Paris would also be part of his itinerary. Vucic was also among a small group of European leaders to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February 2022. Beijing and Belgrade have strongly supported their respective positions on Taiwan and Kosovo, respectively, as well. EU blacklists Chinese companies for first time in latest Russian sanctions package The Republic of Serbia will always respect the principle of one and only China and you can always count on the support of our country, Vucic said in his speech, according to Serbian media outlet Tanjug. In April 2022, this relationship made headlines when the Chinese Air Force conducted 12 secret sorties into Serbia to deliver three anti-aircraft missile systems marking Beijing's largest overseas airlift involving its Y-20 transport planes. The airlift has sparked concerns in the Balkans and across Europe about Serbia's military buildup, with China's burgeoning military presence in Europe's backyard frightening many Western observers. Belgrade has maintained ties with Russia during his two year war with Ukraine and, to the great frustration of many EU And NATO members, refused to take part in the sanctions imposed on Moscow for its invasion. The October trade deal was the first signed by Beijing with a country in central or eastern Europe, where many capitals have become hostile to China in recent years. Analysts say this could open the door to more military cooperation. Specter of Trump looms over Munich as China seeks openings in Europe Belgrade will get a bigger discount each year if it continues to buy the weapons listed in the deal, including missiles, bombs, torpedoes and tanks, according to a group of experts writing in The Diplomat, a magazine online. Tariffs on these Chinese-made weapons will drop from 25 percent to 2.5 percent at the end of the 15-year period, The Diplomat reported. Serbia is a candidate for membership in the European Union, although it appears to have a difficult path to membership in the 27-nation bloc. However, if it joins, its agreement with China will cease to apply from day one, since it will follow trade policy and trade agreements set in Brussels. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in October that we want Serbia to join the EU, but added that it should first recognize Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008 after years of armed conflict, including war.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/news/china/article/3253298/chinese-president-xi-jinping-will-visit-serbia-year-says-its-leader-alexander-vucic The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos