What happens if Joe Biden or Donald Trump leaves his party ticket?





Available evidence suggests that Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face off for the presidency in November.

They are 81 and 77 years old respectively. Trump faces four criminal trials that could theoretically land him in prison. Additionally, some states are trying to block Trump from voting for his role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, although it seems unlikely the Supreme Court will let states do that.

So what happens if one of the major parties' presidential nominees is released before Inauguration Day?

It depends heavily on timing.

“The process of replacing a candidate, presumptive or not, becomes less complicated the closer you get to the convention,” said Josh Putnam, a political scientist specializing in delegate selection rules and founder of the Society of Delegates. political consultancy FHQ Strategies LLC. The Republican convention is scheduled for Milwaukee in mid-July; the Democratic convention is scheduled for Chicago at the end of August.

Complicating matters for Republicans is that Trump's trial schedules are in flux, with the exception of the New York trial over alleged secret payments to adult film actor Stormy Daniels, which is expected to begin on March 25.

Here's a look at potential scenarios.

During the primary process

The primary process has begun for both parties. Most states hold a primary to award delegates to each party's national convention, at which the presidential candidate is officially selected. In a few states, parties are instead opting for caucuses, which are typically in-person gatherings rather than ballots cast at polling places or by mail.

So far, only a few states have designated delegates. Officially, the primaries run through June, although the largest collection of delegates, a series of contests known as Super Tuesday, will take place on March 5. A candidate from each party could have enough delegates to mathematically seal their nominations by the end of March.

Neither Biden nor Trump has the field to themselves yet. The most significant opponent Biden faces is Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota; Trump continues to train with former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

Nonetheless, Biden and Trump are considered heavy favorites to secure their party's nomination.

For candidates from both parties, gathering delegates now helps secure their power and, if they are excluded, their legacy.

“Trump is trying to go through the entire primary season in order to attract as many delegates as possible to support his argument against replacing him,” Putnam said. “The more delegate slots a candidate like Biden or Trump is able to fill, the more certain it is that delegates will vote for a candidate at the national convention.”

Vice President Kamala Harris

The period between the end of the primaries and the start of the conventions

Once the primary season ends and before the end of the party conventions, delegates would play a decisive role if a candidate drops out of the list. In total, the Republicans will have around 2,400 delegates; Democrats will have about 4,700. The GOP will meet July 15-18; Democrats will meet August 19-22.

If Biden or Trump fail to make the nomination during the pre-convention period, candidates left in the running, like Haley for the Republicans, could argue that their second place warrants making them the nominee. But this argument would not be safe, because the delegates awarded in the primary process could choose someone else with broader support within the party.

“The delegates selected by Trump will probably choose someone in the Trump vein, rather than someone like Mitt Romney or Nikki Haley,” Putnam said. “A lively debate might take place among those vying for the nomination at the convention, but it might take place within a narrow ideological circle.”

Likewise, the delegates Biden has assembled and appointed would likely support a Biden-style establishment Democratic candidate more than a more liberal option. This is especially true because a portion of Democratic delegates are known as “superdelegates” and achieve their status by holding an elected or appointed position within the party. Historically, superdelegates are assumed to prefer establishment candidates over insurgents.

Biden could gather a majority of delegates and then, on the eve of the convention, forego running and urge his delegates to vote for a candidate of his choice or follow their conscience.

Any vacancy that leaves a convention unstable, rather than carefully choreographed, as has been the norm in recent decades, could become a political spectacle for the ages, with furious lobbying behind the scenes to gain support from delegates.

If Biden were to die in office (or be forced to relinquish the presidency due to his incapacity under the 25th Amendment), Vice President Kamala Harris would become the incumbent president. In this scenario, it would be hard to imagine Democratic delegates blocking it, but it's possible.

Vice-presidential candidate Sargent Shriver

Between the end of the congress and election day

If either Biden or Trump were approved as a candidate at the convention but had to vacate their ticket before Election Day, the parties would follow different rules.

On the Democratic side, the rules allow the Democratic National Committee to appoint a replacement. Democrats would not be required to nominate the vice presidential nominee as their replacement at the top of their ticket, but it would be considered the most likely option. That would make Harris the nominee, assuming she wants to be.

If Harris were elevated, the same process would determine the new vice presidential nominee. This occurred in 1972, when the DNC nominated Sargent Shriver as its vice presidential candidate after Missouri Senator Thomas Eagleton left the nomination following revelations about his mental health.

Republican rules are more obscure. A resumption of the national convention is possible, but the Republican National Committee could likely find an alternative mechanism, Putnam said. Either way, “it wouldn't be as clean cut or as clear a move as the process on the Democratic side,” Putnam said.

An added complication for both parties is that delegates are awarded based on the results of primaries and caucuses, but the candidate who wins them must still officially nominate the people who will fill those delegate spots. This takes time and it is possible that not all delegate positions will be filled by the time a candidate suddenly changes.

“State parties would be empowered to appoint these delegates in the absence of both likely candidates,” Putnam said. “This could arguably lead to an even more chaotic national convention.”

Completing delegate selection by a convention composed primarily of Biden or Trump delegates “would mitigate some of the crazier or more complicated outcomes,” he said.

U.S. President Gerald Ford congratulates Vice President Nelson A. Rockefeller

Between the election of a president and his inauguration

If a new president is elected but dies before his inauguration, the duly elected vice president will become the next president. A new vice president who would serve alongside the newly elevated president would have to be approved by the Senate and House, as happened when Congress approved Nelson Rockefeller after Gerald Ford succeeded Richard Nixon, who had resigned in office. middle of the Watergate scandal.

In the case of an outgoing president who wins another term, like Biden if he wins this fall, Harris would become president immediately because she is also an outgoing president.

There's still room for more craziness. According to the Washington Post, if the winner dies between the time the electoral votes are cast and the time Congress counts them on January 6, 2025, it's unclear what would happen, even to the National Archives and Records Administration. , whose job is to know.

“We don’t know what would happen” in such a scenario, the agency says on its website.

