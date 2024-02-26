Politics
Boris Johnson explains chances of reconquering Crimea and Trump's Ukraine plans
Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is an exceptional politician. At home, his popularity declined after three years as prime minister, but his international image and influence remains exceptional. He is even in contact with Donald Trump and has an influence with the American Republicans.
Johnson also holds a special place in the hearts of Ukrainians and among Ukrainian leaders, which is why he continues to visit Kiev.
The editor-in-chief of European Pravda, Sergiy Sydorenko, met him on the sidelines of the Yalta conference on European strategy, on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Our short interview was honest, thought-provoking and typically emotional for Johnson. Read the full interview – Boris Johnson: “Defeat to Putin is not in Trump's interest. Overall, Ukraine will win.”
I think it's basically because everyone understands that after the events of 2023, it is very difficult to advance against very entrenched Russian positions. But the main thing is that Ukraine will win!
According to CIA Director Bill Burns, you killed or injured 315,000 Russian troops and destroyed thousands of battle tanks. You have reconquered more than half of the territory initially occupied by Putin.
And that's why you will win.
Because the West will continue to support Ukraine until Ukraine wins. Ultimately, Western industrial strength – yes, shell manufacturing is slow now, I wish it could be faster, I wish more equipment could get to Ukraine faster. But it will come.
And when there are more long range shells, more HIMARS, more ATACMS, more Storm Shadows and more equipment to use, then I think Crimea is a very interesting prospect.
But now people are saying: above all, it is possible to retake Crimea. Second, Putin is very vulnerable in Crimea.
And if you look at the infrastructure, the logistics, there's a big opportunity there.
If Ukraine fell to Putin, it would be a disaster for the entire world. And then he could attack a NATO country.
He must not succeed. He must fail.
But I am not as pessimistic as some people are about Trump.
I don't think any president of the United States of America can allow Putin to win in Ukraine.
I just don't see how that's possible.
If you look at history, it [Donald Trump] He was the first American president to supply serious weapons to Ukraine – the Javelins, which played a very important role in the Battle of kyiv.
American domestic politics are complicated. As the election approaches, many people will say all kinds of things. But when it comes down to it, basically, the interests of the United States of America are to support Ukraine, to support democracy and to prevent aggression.
I am not against negotiations if they can lead to something.
But I remember the negotiations with Kim Jong Un very well. Do you remember Donald Trump's negotiations with North Korea?
I don't think in the end it will make a difference.
Putin wants to subjugate Ukraine. He wants to destroy Ukraine as a state. I don't see what the negotiation is.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
