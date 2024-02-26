PM Modi to begin two-day 3-state visit tomorrow | News from India





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi all set to begin his two-day term visit at three States – Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra on February 27.

The Prime Minister will begin his visit on Tuesday from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, where three important space infrastructure projects, including the PSLV Integration Center (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota; new integrated test facility of engines and semi-cryogenic stages at ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri; and Trisonic Wind Tunnel at VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram, will be inaugurated.

Later today, he will participate in the Creating Future Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs program in Madurai, Tamil Nadu and address thousands of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) entrepreneurs working in the automobile sector.

The Prime Minister will also launch two major initiatives designed to support and develop MSMEs in the Indian automobile industry.

February 28 PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth around Rs 17,300 crore in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. It will also inaugurate various other projects aimed at making VOChidambaranar Port the country's first green hydrogen hub port and launch India's first green hydrogen fuel cell inland navigation vessel under the Harit Nauka initiative.

After completing his visit to Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister will proceed to his final destination, Maharashtra, where he will participate in a public program at Yavatmal, Maharashtra, and inaugurate and dedicate to the nation several development projects worth over Rs 4,900 crore in Yavatmal, Maharashtra. . It will also unlock benefits under PM KISAN and other schemes during the programme.

The Prime Minister will launch the Modi Awaas Gharkul Yojana for OBC category beneficiaries in Maharashtra. The project envisages construction of a total of 10 lakh houses from FY 2023-24 to FY 2025-26.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation several projects aimed at strengthening the road sector in Maharashtra. The projects include four lanes of Warora-Wani section of NH-930; projects to improve important roads connecting Sakoli-Bhandara and Salaikhurd-Tirora.

