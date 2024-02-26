PM Modi lays foundation for digital twin mapping project for Varanasi; Genesys assigned a task | News from India







Sajid Malik, managing director of Genesys, considered the leader in creating high-precision 3D maps for Indian cities, told TOI that after Ayodhya, the company was chosen to make Varanasi's digital twin stack. Being one of the oldest cities in the world and also the constituency of our Prime Minister, the Varanasi project is very important for us. We see this as a major endorsement of our new digital twin map stack of India, which means creating an exact replica of a city. NEW DELHI: To accelerate the development of his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the groundwork Foundation stone the design and development of a three-dimensional digital urban map and a database of the holy city. To complete the Rs 7 crore digital twin battery project whose foundation was laid by the Prime Minister last Friday, a local firm Genesys International was chosen by the authorities.Sajid Malik, managing director of Genesys, considered the leader in creating high-precision 3D maps for Indian cities, told TOI that after Ayodhya, the company was chosen to make Varanasi's digital twin stack. Being one of the oldest cities in the world and also the constituency of our Prime Minister, the Varanasi project is very important for us. We see this as a major endorsement of our new digital twin map stack of India, which means creating an exact replica of a city. Explaining the digital program, Malik said, “Just like you need a good map before building a house, a 3D digital map is necessary to boost urban infrastructure and rejuvenation of a city. This is a very basic example. But when you are investing tens and thousands of millions of rupees in urban infrastructure, your city plan needs to be very modern and contain minute details. Our card stack will provide an accuracy of 5cm. We will add a multitude of layers of information allowing us to create multiple applications on a stack of cards. This will be very useful for the city as well as the citizens of Varanasi. Many of the ongoing urban rejuvenation projects in Varanasi will be aided by the digital twin stack. We will try to complete the project in 6 months.

The urban spatial 3D digital twin will represent a geometric representation of Varanasi's real environment, including physical objects, processes, relationships and behaviors. This program uses a unique combination of manned aerial light detection and ranging (LiDAR) mapping, ground-based mobile LiDAR, and 360-degree panoramic street imagery to build a comprehensive and accurate 3D model of the entire city . The main objective of the program is to leverage advanced space technology to solve problems such as reducing traffic congestion, helping with solid waste management, combating floods and urban flooding, and promoting tourism in the city.

The LiDAR-based 3D map, which is a remote sensing method, accurately captures the ground elevation and topography. The data will also serve as a basis for other investigations aimed at implementing ambitious river transport projects.

Last year, Genesys had announced a strategic partnership with Survey of India to revolutionize India's mapping content through the implementation of a 3D digital mapping program. On other projects, Sajid told TOI, “We have done street footage of 1,500 cities in India so far. We are also simultaneously carrying out projects in several Gulf cities, including the holy city of Mecca. We are also working on the digital twin map for the Dharavi slum redevelopment project.

