Trump appeals New York civil fraud verdict





Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after arriving for his civil trial for business fraud at New York State Supreme Court December 7, 2023 in New York.

Eduardo Muñoz Álvarez | Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump filed a notice of appeal Monday against New York's civil judgment finding him liable for fraudulently inflating his net worth on years of financial statements.

The legal challenge came less than two weeks after Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay more than $450 million in fines and interest for his fraudulent business practices.

“We are confident that the Appellate Division will overturn this enormous fine and take the necessary steps to restore public confidence in New York's justice system,” Trump lawyer Alina Habba said in a statement.

Engoron also banned Trump for three years from running a business in New York or seeking loans from financial institutions registered with the state.

Trump's post-judgment interest will continue to accrue to the tune of $111,984 each day until it is paid, according to the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who filed the suit against Trump and his company.

Trump's co-defendants, including Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., many of the Trump Organization entities and two of its executives, joined Monday's calls.

The defendants appeal “each part” of Engoron's judgment and order in two notices of appeal, according to court filings.

The notices do not indicate that Trump was granted an appeal bond, which is necessary to stay enforcement of the judgment.

Experts said Trump may have trouble finding a bond agency to work with him and may have to liquidate some of his assets.

Trump's lawyers did not immediately respond when asked whether the former president had been granted an appeal bond or was still working to do so.

Trump is running for president while contesting civil judgments totaling well over half a billion dollars in fines. He also faces 91 counts in four separate courtrooms, two of which accuse him of illegally conspiring to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

