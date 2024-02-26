Sweden joins NATO in historic move as Hungary ratifies its candidacy





Sweden's NATO membership was approved by the Hungarian parliament on Monday, clearing the final hurdle before the historic milestone for the Nordic country whose neutrality lasted through two world wars and the simmering conflict of the Cold War. Hungary's vote ended months of delay in completing Sweden's security policy change and followed a visit by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Friday during which the two countries signed an agreement on weapons. Sweden's accession to NATO was supported by 188 members of the Hungarian parliament, with six against and no abstentions. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbans' government has come under pressure from NATO allies to fall in line and seal Sweden's membership in the alliance. Finally, it's done, Sweden is the 32nd member of the alliance, and thus NATO has become stronger, declared Agnès Vadai, MP of the opposition Democratic Coalition (DK) party, in Parliament. Stockholm abandoned its policy of non-alignment for greater security within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. While Sweden followed Finland in joining NATO, President Vladimir Putin has effectively achieved what he sought to avoid when he launched his war in Ukraine: an expansion of the alliance, they said. Western leaders. While Finland became a NATO member last year, Sweden had to wait because Turkey and Hungary, both of which have better relations with Russia than other members of the state-led alliance -United States, raised objections. Turkey has refused to ratify Sweden's membership, demanding tougher measures against activists of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which it says has established itself in Sweden. Sweden changed its laws and relaxed rules on arms sales to appease Turkey. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also linked ratification to US approval of the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, with Ankara now expecting the US to work to obtain approval from the US Congress. Hungary's slowness was less obvious in nature, with Budapest mainly expressing its dissatisfaction with Swedish criticism of the direction of democratic development under nationalist Prime Minister Orban rather than through concrete demands. Orban, who has refused to send weapons to neighboring Ukraine and has repeatedly criticized Western sanctions against Russia, on Monday again called for a ceasefire in Ukraine. The accession of Sweden, which has not been at war since 1814, and Finland constitutes the most significant expansion of the alliance since its entry into Eastern Europe in the 1990s. While Sweden has increased its cooperation with the alliance in recent decades, contributing to operations in countries like Afghanistan, its membership is expected to simplify defense planning and cooperation on NATO's northern flank. . Sweden also brings to the alliance resources such as advanced submarines adapted to Baltic Sea conditions and a significant fleet of domestically produced Gripen fighter jets. It is increasing its military spending and is expected to reach the 2% of GDP threshold set by NATO this year. The ratification will now be signed by the Speaker of the Parliament and the Hungarian President within a few days, after which the remaining formalities, such as the submission of accession documents in Washington, are expected to be concluded quickly.

