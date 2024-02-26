KC Singh | Pakistan in disorder after elections, uncertainty ahead





Surprising Results, Predictable Endgame: Unraveling the Complexities of Pakistan's General Election

The February 8 general elections in Pakistan, to the provincial assemblies and the National Assembly, produced a surprising result, but with a predictable endgame. Imprisoned Imran Khan, former prime minister and founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has challenged not only his two main rivals, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML- N), but also the Army. His acrimony with army chief General Asim Munir dates back to his days as prime minister, when he convinced the then army chief General Qamar Ahmed Bajwa to sack General Munir of the coveted position of Director General of Inter-Services. Intelligence (ISI) in 2019. Mr Khan was reportedly upset by an ISI report alleging that his last wife Bushra Bibi indulged in corruption. Today, Mr. Khan, instead of being the army's ally and its candidate for prime minister, is their bogeyman.

The elections were important to see how the Pakistani military counters a populist-nationalist leader, wrapped in an Islamic shroud, asserting independence. In the past, the military has let prime ministers who escaped its control lose popularity due to corruption or criminality before hanging or imprisoning them, then exiling them. The accusations against Imran Khan were mostly trivial, such as selling gifts received as prime minister. Gulf leaders offering expensive gifts to visiting dignitaries is nothing new. Even more unbelievably, Imran Khan married Bushra Bibi during the period prohibited by Islamic law after divorce. She claimed that her former husband had used the verbal method of triple talaq to end his previous marriage, a year before marrying Mr Khan. Her estranged husband now demanded a further divorce. He surely could have opposed it earlier after Bushra Bibis remarried in 2018.

Pakistan, which has been under a caretaker government since August 14, 2023, has acted to dismantle the PTI, steal its election symbol (which was fittingly a cricket bat) and harass its members and supporters. Therefore, PTI candidates had to run as independents. With Pakistan's level of illiteracy, it was unimaginable how voters could determine which independent was aligned with Imran Khan. Despite these machinations in the poll for 266 general seats in the National Assembly, the pro-PTI Independents won 93 seats, ahead of 75 for the PML(N) and 54 for the PPP.

Consequently, the two main opponents of the PTI did not obtain a majority, even with their seats consolidated. The PTI immediately questioned the results, alleging massive fraud. They claimed that they were actually in the lead with 125 seats. The European Union and the United States have called for a thorough investigation into the accusations. Liaquat Ali Chattha, the commissioner of Rawalpindi, resigned on February 17, pleading mea culpa for electoral fraud. He managed, he claimed, to win 11 of the PML(N)'s 13 seats in his jurisdiction.

Pakistan's Election Commission immediately rejected his claim, arguing that he played no role in the election. Others pointed out that his subordinates were directly involved. Faced with the anger of the authorities, he withdrew his accusations five days later. The main Western newspapers were unanimous in condemning electoral manipulation. However, the Commonwealth Observer Group welcomed the conduct of the elections.

The PTI initially claimed the right to form the national government and some provincial governments. But the PPP and the PML(N) quickly came together to announce their coalition government on February 13. Some hiccups occurred as they first discussed a shared prime ministerial mandate. PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML(N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif are the inheritors of the legacy of their respective parties and therefore contenders for the top spot. The PPP, lagging behind the PML(N) figures, could hardly claim the post of Prime Minister. On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif could not let his daughter replace the demands of his brother Shehbaz Sharif, forcing him to support him as the next Prime Minister of Pakistan. Simultaneously, they agreed to make Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal's father, the next president, a position he previously held from 2008 to 2013 following the December 2007 assassination of his wife Benazir Bhutto. Additionally, Maryam is expected to become chief minister of Punjab, a position perhaps more powerful than that of head of a national coalition. The Sharif family probably calculated that Maryam might be able to polish her credentials for the top job in Islamabad if, like her uncle Shehbaz, she succeeded in ruling Punjab. This leaves Bilawal adrift. He could return to his old post as foreign minister, a position his grandfather actually used to rise through the ranks while seeking, at best, to be appointed deputy prime minister.

The question currently being debated is whether this adjustment of rival ambitions can last a full term, with a bitter Imran Khan urging his forces, inside and outside the National Assembly, to continue handing over question the legitimacy of the new government.

Reports indicate that he has asked independents aligned with him who have not yet been poached to join the Sunni Ittehad Council. Apparently, around fifty have already done so. This is necessary since 70 seats, reserved for women and non-Muslims, are allocated proportionally.

There has been speculation in the Indian media that with Nawaz Sharif in ascendancy, an overture to India campaign could begin as in the past. However, his absence due to the lack of a clear mandate and Imran Khan's shadow over the coalition will force the current freeze in relations to continue. The Indian government is also preoccupied with domestic politics until May. Pakistan too faces an economic disaster. It also faces the threat of militants from across its western border who are undermining its stability. Additionally, the Pakistani military would play an even greater role in relations with India.

Most analysts around the world have termed the Pakistani election result as a slap in the face by the people, especially the youth, towards the army. But it would be entirely premature to hope that people in uniform will stop meddling in domestic politics.

General Munir would like to use the new civilian government to complete the political and hopefully not real beheading of Imran Khan. But the more he is persecuted, the more his reputation as an icon will grow. The Pakistani army has succeeded in exacerbating the civilian political divide. If Pakistan wants to achieve normalcy, political leaders must overcome their differences and come together.

Asif Ali Zardari has experience of army vindictiveness and its tragic consequences. Just like Nawaz Sharif. But the unknown is Imran Khan. Unfortunately, Pakistan and the entire South Asian region face uncertain times.

