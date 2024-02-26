Aliyev insists on Azeri peace conditions with Armenia

Armenia, which is looking for a new master and throwing itself into the arms of others, must understand that its only option is to accept all of Azerbaijan's conditions and renounce its territorial claims to Azerbaijan, he said. -he declared during a visit to Nagorno-Karabakh. reconquered by Baku last September.
The warning came just over a week after Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian met in Munich for talks arranged by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The two leaders agreed that their foreign ministers would meet soon to continue discussions on an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry told RFE/RL's Armenian service that the ministers will meet in Berlin on Wednesday and Thursday. It was not clear whether German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock would participate in the negotiations.
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said earlier in the day that Armenian and Azerbaijani officials would negotiate in the coming days. He noted that despite the lack of direct contacts between the two sides, the two sides continued to exchange written proposals on the peace treaty in recent months.
Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanian said last week that they still disagreed on some key terms of the treaty. Pashinian, for his part, complained that Azerbaijani leaders remain reluctant to recognize Armenia's borders unambiguously.
Pashinian then accused Azerbaijan of planning military aggression against Armenia. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry rejected this claim as absolutely unfounded.
The last five months have been the calmest period along the presumed border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Bayramov said on Monday. He accused the European Union and in particular France of seeking to fuel tensions in this country.
Bayramov specifically reiterated Bakus's dissatisfaction with an EU monitoring mission deployed on the Armenian side of the border and denounced France for continuing to support Armenia in the conflict.
During his meeting with Pashinian in Paris last Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Azerbaijan should explicitly recognize Armenia's territorial integrity. His Defense Minister, Sébastien Lecornu, delivered a new batch of French military equipment acquired by Armenia during a subsequent visit to Yerevan. Lecornu stressed that Armenia would only use this equipment if it was attacked by one of its neighbors.
