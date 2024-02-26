



BEIJING, February 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — “The next one”China' is always China“Chinese President Xi Jinping made the comment to the Chinese business community to highlight China opportunities in the global market during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit 2023. According to surveys conducted by CGTN and Renmin University of China (RUC) through the New Era International Communication Research Institute, 90.6 percent of global respondents see China as an important country and plans to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with China as in their own interest, a concept that has become a consensus within the international community. China cannot develop in isolation from the world, and the world needs China for prosperity. In the eyes of respondents around the world, China is not only a driver of global economic growth and an opportunity for global development, but also a stabilizing and reliable partner of the international community. In the survey, up to 84.5 percent of global respondents say China is the most influential economic actor in the world. Meanwhile, 81.9 percent of respondents consider China a country full of opportunities and China development will bring opportunities to the world. Additionally, 75.6 percent of respondents hope that their home country can maintain good relations with Chinabelieving that China active participation in international affairs can help maintain a just and reasonable international order. Respondents say of the world's top eight countries, including China And United Stateseconomic and commercial contacts with China bring the most benefit to their country. In their eyes, China is also the most reliable partner. The world's confidence in and expectations of the Chinese economy comes from China large and stable market and the concept of balanced, coordinated and inclusive development which China adhered to in its foreign exchanges. In this regard, 63.2 percent of global respondents appreciate the consistency and stability of China orientation of foreign policy, believing that China injected “a stabilizing agent” into the turbulent world. Another 64.6 percent of respondents say China is a responsible country that plays an increasingly important and constructive role in global governance. Based on the concepts of a global community of shared destiny, the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and China mediation between Saudi Arabia And Iran achieve historic reconciliation and promote the United Nations Climate Change Conference to achieve the “UAE Consensus”, China ideas, projects and wisdom increasingly gain the trust and expectations of the international community. In the survey, 76.5 percent of respondents agreed that China is a country worthy of respect. A total of 84.2 percent of global respondents praise China like a prosperous country. Meanwhile, 80.1 percent of respondents think China international influence is growing and it is expected that China to provide more valuable experience for global governance. The surveys were conducted globally, with 15,037 respondents from developed countries such as United States, France, Japan And South Korea and developing countries like Peru, Mexico, Thailand And Nigeria. ^ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2024-02-26/CGTN-polls-on-China-s-economy-III-The-next-China-is-still-China–1rvluMDbcUE/p. html

