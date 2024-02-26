Donald Trump is about to turn the RNC into his own family business





Ronna McDaniel made it official Monday: Donald Trump, who is effectively forcing her to step down, will further remake the party in his own image by resigning as chairman of the Republican National Committee. The RNC has historically undergone change once we have a candidate, and it has always been my intention to honor that tradition, McDaniel said in a statement to the New York Times. I remain committed to winning back the White House and electing Republicans in the November election. The candidate, she added, will be able to choose the president of his choice.

Trump, who appears more likely than ever to get the GOP nod again after beating his only remaining rival, Nikki Haley, in his home state of South Carolina this weekend, has already made clear that he was seeking to install a close ally in this role. He endorsed Michael Whatley, the party leader in North Carolina, for the top job because he's been with me all along. He also said Lara Trump, the wife of his son Eric, should be co-chair. Lara is an extremely talented communicator and dedicated to everything MAGA stands for, Trump said of his daughter-in-law earlier this month. She told me she wanted to accept this challenge and that it would be great!

Both choices are unsurprising: Whatley is a tireless supporter of Trump's baseless, stolen election claims, and Lara Trump has argued that the RNC should absolutely pay her father-in-law's mounting legal bills. I think people are very interested in that,” she said recently. Together, the two essentially promise to turn the RNC into an engine for Trump's personal scams and petty tyrannies. The RNC MUST be a good partner in the presidential election, Trump said this month.

Of course, the party apparatus had long since appeased Trump. The RNC had paid millions to help cover his legal fees until he officially declared his candidacy for 2024. And in January, the RNC even considered declaring him the presumptive candidate despite Haley's continued presence in the race. The party abandoned the formal resolution, but McDaniel made clear the party's position on the primary: Republicans must unite around our eventual nominee, who will be Donald Trump, she said at the time.

But Trump had become frustrated with McDaniels. The party had a brutal fundraising year in 2023, and the former president felt the RNC did not show enough deference to his campaign during the primary process that he virtually boycotted. In early February, he sealed her fate: I think she did well initially at the RNC, he told Fox News. I would say that at this time, some changes will probably be made.

From there, it was only a matter of time before she resigned. In her statement Monday, she said her resignation would take effect March 8, after Super Tuesday. In doing so, she will once again concede to Trump, who apparently convinced her to drop Romney from her name and whose dominant presence in the GOP helped the party lose three straight elections under her leadership. This role, she said, was the honor of her life.

