It's time to step back – Editorial

It appears President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s work is not yet done, even though his preferred successor, Prabowo Subianto, virtually won the Feb. 14 race, ending a 15-year wait. Known for his slogan “kerja, kerja, kerja” (work, work, work), the seemingly tireless Jokowi has begun maneuvering to consolidate the new government's power as he prepares to leave office in October.

This, despite his declaration that he would leave the process to the electoral alliance supporting Prabowo and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi's son and mayor of Surakarta, Central Java.

Jokowi's apparent post-election interference turns out to be far-reaching. Not only will he be involved in the selection of cabinet members for the new government, as revealed by Drajad Wibowo, a member of Prabowo's campaign team. Jokowi is also trying to integrate opposition elements into the Onward Indonesia coalition, which, according to quick counts, fell short of an absolute majority in the House of Representatives.

Claiming to play a “bridge builder” role, Jokowi held a meeting with opposition leader Surya Paloh of the NasDem party on February 18. What actually happened during the hour-long meeting only the two men know, but the government has dismissed speculation about any behind-the-scenes deal. Presidential staffer Wandy Tuturoong said Jakarta Post Monday's meeting was part of efforts to “defuse the tension” of the Feb. 14 race.

Officially, NasDem, along with the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the United Development Party (PPP) and the National Awakening Party (PKB), are part of the ruling coalition, which is linked by an agreement to support the party. Jokowi-Maruf Amin government until October. But Jokowi's blatant display of favoritism toward Prabowo and Gibran virtually shattered the coalition he had built.

NasDem and PKB, as well as Prosperous Justice Party, supported opponent Anies Baswedan and PKB Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar, while PDI-P and PPP nominated Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD in the election presidential. The parties had from the start demanded that Jokowi remain neutral and ensure a level playing field, but Jokowi insisted on intervening for “the good of the nation.”

Each Wednesday Stay informed with the latest news and developments regarding Indonesia's highly anticipated 2024 general elections. for subscribing to our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. See more newsletters

Questions about the circumstances and motive of the meeting between Jokowi and Surya are natural as NasDem had already expressed support for the House investigation into allegations “Large-scale” electoral fraud, a probe initiated by the PDI-P. A NasDem official said after the Jokowi-Surya meeting that his boss “did not want the country and its people to be divided by elections.”

Regarding the mapping of the presidential race, the House's decision to exercise its right to an investigation would receive majority support provided that all political parties that presented the Anies-Muhaimin and Ganjar-Mahfud lists are strong . Time will tell whether the NasDem will ultimately tip the scales in favor of the government following the Jokowi-Surya meeting.

The party has lost two of its three ministerial seats since it announced Anies' nomination as president, apparently on corruption charges. If the fight against corruption is a justified reason, the timing of the investigations into former Minister of Communication and Information Johnny Plate and former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo suggests a political motive behind the forces of the order.

Although any initiative to reduce tensions after February 14 and the blatant display of disrespect for political ethics preceding democratic competition deserve praise, President Jokowi's active role will do more harm than good to our democracy . He is offering an olive branch to the opposition simply to ensure that the new government will have sufficient support in the House to carry out its signature projects, such as the controversial move of the capital.

It would be better for the President to distance himself from the post-election political dynamic and let the political parties resolve their problems among themselves. After all, the father is not necessarily in the best position to do this. The president should instead focus on all his campaign promises that were not kept during the last seven months of his term.