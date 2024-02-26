Two years later, kyiv feels safer but more anxious

I was in kyiv on Saturday. During my visit to the city in May 2023, bombs fell; nights were spent in underground shelters. This time everything was calm. But at the time, the mood was high, radiant with success against the Russians.

Today, it is still the Ukrainians who kill the giants. At the front, around five Russian soldiers were killed for every one Ukrainian. But there is military stagnation. The resulting atmosphere is more anxious, more critical, more tired.

Opposite my hotel is St Michaels Monastery. After attending a service there, I surveyed the place. Like last year, an almost random collection of downed Russian tanks gathers next to the statue of Saint Olga, the 10th-century regent and first Christian ruler of kyiv. Today, however, Olga wears a bulletproof vest to protest the military's failure to design combat clothing to fit women's bodies.

On the long outer wall of the monastery are timeline tables with thousands of names and photographs of the dead, dating, as Ukrainians always do, not to the 2022 invasion but to Putin's conquest of Crimea in 2014. Soon the wall space will be exhausted.

I noticed a friendly American man, attending the same conference as me, offering comfort to a young woman sitting crying near the wall. Politely but firmly, she lowered her eyes and looked away, inconsolable.

British leadership

The conference, titled Two Years Stay in the Fight, was organized by YES, the brainchild of Ukrainian oligarch Victor Pinchuk. Since this slogan constitutes our government's policy, it seemed a shame that no British ministers were present.

Britain looms large in Ukraine because, among Western countries, it got there first, providing vital military aid for the rapid defense of kyiv and pushing NATO to continue its action. Just before the invasion, the Germans privately expressed their defeatist thinking that the slightest bad thing would result in a quick victory for Russia. This contrast is not forgotten in kyiv. British politics remains healthy. But London is no longer in the lead, and we are currently not well placed to restock.

Because of the war, no one can fly to Ukraine, so I arrived teary-eyed on the early morning train from Poland. But Boris Johnson, with whom I was traveling, had dynamism. For Ukrainians, he remains a hero, perhaps the only foreign leader so regarded.

Despite the security and darkness of the Kiev station platform, his tousled hair and the look of a rugby player advancing on his opponents were immediately recognized. Throughout his busy day, he was besieged by selfie-seekers, mostly young women. One of them composed her fingers into a heart shape for the camera.

Of course, Boris loves to be adored, but I think Ukraine matters to him. As with Brexit, he has seized the moment when the situation becomes critical. While Emmanuel Macron courted Putin, Boris flew to kyiv as soon as he could. On Saturday, he took advantage of the second anniversary to encourage Ukraine and re-dramatize its situation for Western countries.

At the conference and press interviews I saw him give, Boris emphasized the connection between Ukraine and all of us.

Ukraine is the tip of the spear, he said, against a Russia that threatens us all. He detected, in Putin's remarks to Tucker Carlson, a thinly veiled threat against Poland. He highlighted Russia's vulnerability in Crimea (Why is the Kerch Bridge still standing?). He asserted that a Western world whose industrial might is 25 times that of Russia has the power to guarantee Ukrainian military victory: The path to peace is to make it clear that Ukraine has chosen its destiny.

Alicia Kearns, the chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, can be too talkative. In the boardroom, however, she hit just the right spot. American skeptics, she says, keep telling her that Ukraine must show us that it can progress. She has made enormous progress, she said, but how can she succeed if we deny her the tools to do so?

From the ground, a uniformed veteran stood up on his crutch and explained that he had lost his leg because he had been lying unassisted for six and a half hours on the battlefield. His country would suffer similarly if aid continued to stagnate. This simple and urgent message should be painfully obvious.

Changing support

The most pressing topic concerned the United States. What could prompt congressional Republicans to resume spending on Ukraine? And Donald Trump?

In an entire continent that doesn't understand the former and future president, Boris, who never fell out with him, is someone people turn to for clarification. Johnson's line is this: I think Trump will want to be the president who wants to stand up to Putin.

After the conference ended, Boris's group was taken to Santa Sophia, the nearby ancient cathedral and national shrine.

In the reception rooms of the cathedral courtyard, President Zelensky received us. As one could see, the two men are friends, sharing an inner energy and a subversive humor.

After about 10 minutes of general conversation, Boris asked Zelensky to speak alone. As we waited outside, I thought about how helpful it might be if the short Ukrainian and the broad American could meet before the U.S. elections in November. They've done it before, but that was in 2019, long before Putin's biggest aggression. The news footage of this meeting shows a clean-shaven young Zelensky, with poor English, a three-piece suit and a deferential demeanor. How much the world has changed today. How much he could benefit from a new meeting, this time in kyiv.