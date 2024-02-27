Trump, adult sons and alumni Trump Org. officials appeal New York civil fraud judgment





Former President Donald Trump, his adult sons and two former Trump Organization officials have appealed the $464 million judgment against them in the New York attorney general's civil fraud case.

The Trumps filed a notice of appeal with the court Monday, the first business day after Judge Arthur Engoron made the ruling official. Donald Trump must personally pay $454 million, including interest.

In the filing, the lawyers said they are appealing the financial judgment and other reliefs, including the Trumps' ban from serving as directors of New York companies for several years and whether the judge committed errors of law and/or fact, abused. at its discretion and/or acted beyond its competence.

It was not immediately clear how Trump planned to cover the money needed for the appeal.

Trump will have to provide cash or bail to cover the $355 million and about $100 million more in interest he was ordered to pay. His sons were each ordered to repay more than $4 million in winnings they improperly received as a result of the fraud.

If he doesn't provide all those dollars, interest will continue to accrue throughout the case, said Jeremy Saland, a criminal defense attorney. The bottom line is he's in trouble.

He does not need to pay money to appeal. He's putting money in to stop bleeding more money. The way to cover this injury is with money, Saland added.

Interest accrues at an annual rate of 9% until payment is made in full, lawyers say. If Trump posts bond, which could be secured by properties or other assets, it will prevent the attorney general from seizing his assets.

Trump could also ask the appeals court to stay the judgment or not ask him to pay the money until later.

Some lawyers say it's more common for companies to be forced to release judgments of such an amount, but the sheer magnitude of that amount for an individual is somewhat uncharted territory.

The Trump Organization is a private entity and its financial condition is closely monitored. Trump testified under oath last year that he had more than $400 million in excess cash.

The New York attorney general's office said in a court filing last year that as of 2021, Trump had about $200 million in cash tied up in a partnership with Vornado.

If Trump were to sell property to raise money, it could take months, could require approval from the monitor set up following the investigation and approval from the attorney general. It would also likely result in a large tax bill.

If Trump's appeal is successful or the court reduces the amount owed, he will be able to get back the money he deposited later.

The judgment Engorons signed was released in court Friday, a week after he found Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump liable for fraud in the civil case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The judge denied Trump's request to delay the ruling for 30 days, saying he had not explained or justified the reason for doing so. His lawyers had argued that it would not harm the New York attorney general's office and would allow for an orderly process given the magnitude of the decision.

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN's Lauren del Valle contributed to this report.

