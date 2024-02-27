Trump appeals $454 million judgment in New York civil fraud case





new York

Donald Trump has appealed his $454 million civil fraud judgment in New York, challenging a judge's finding that Trump lied about his wealth as he grew the real estate empire that propelled him to fame. fame and the presidency.

Lawyers for the former president filed a notice of appeal Monday asking the state's mid-level appeals court to overturn Judge Arthur Engoron's Feb. 16 verdict in the trial of Attorney General Letitia James.

Trump's lawyers wrote in court papers that they were asking the appeals court to decide whether Engoron “made errors of law and/or fact” and whether he abused his discretion and/or of his competence.

Engoron discovered that Trump, his company and his top executives, including his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr., conspired for years to deceive banks and insurers by inflating his wealth on financial statements used to guarantee loans and conclude transactions. Among other sanctions, the judge imposed strict limits on the ability of Trump's company, the Trump Organization, to do business.

The call ensures that the legal fight over Trump's business practices will persist into the heart of the presidential primary season, and likely beyond, as he attempts to clinch the Republican presidential nomination in his quest to retake the White House.

If confirmed, Engoron's decision will force Trump to give up a significant portion of his fortune. Engoron ordered Trump to pay $355 million in penalties, but with interest the total rose to nearly $454 million. That total will increase by nearly $112,000 every day until he pays.

