Prosecutors in secrecy case seek partial silence against Trump ahead of New York criminal trial





New York prosecutors are seeking a limited silence barring former President Donald Trump from speaking about witnesses and court staff to “protect the integrity of this criminal proceeding” ahead of his trial next month on charges of falsification of business records.

The “need for such protection is compelling,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs' office said in a court filing Monday. Trump “has a long history of making public and inflammatory remarks toward participants in various legal proceedings against him, including jurors, witnesses, attorneys and court staff.”

“These remarks, and the inevitable reactions they provoke from supporters and allies of the defendants, constitute a significant and imminent threat to the proper administration of these criminal proceedings and a high likelihood of causing material harm,” added Bragg's office.

Trump's lawyers, meanwhile, filed a pretrial motion in which they asked the judge to bar the testimony of three of the prosecutor's main witnesses in the case, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. The filing describes Cohen and Daniels as liars and says McDougal's testimony would be “unduly prejudicial.”

Former President Donald Trump during a preliminary hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court on February 15. Steven Hirsch/Pool via Getty Images

Prosecutor seeks 'narrowly tailored order' barring Trump from 'making or directing others to make public statements about known or reasonably foreseeable witnesses' in case; speak to the prosecutors in the case, in addition to Bragg, members of the court and prosecutorial staff and their relatives, regarding their potential participation in the investigation or this criminal proceeding; and speaking of “any potential juror” or juror in the case.

He argues that the order is necessary because Trump “has a long-standing and perhaps singular history of using social media, speeches, rallies and other public statements to attack individuals he considers to be adversaries, including courts, judges, various law enforcement and other public officials, and even individual jurors in other matters.

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump's campaign, said the DA was seeking a restrictive silence order that, if granted, would impose an unconstitutional violation of President Trump's First Amendment rights, including his ability to to defend ourselves and the right of all Americans to hear. of President Trump. This is electoral interference, pure and simple.

The judge presiding over the case, Juan Merchan, issued a protective order last year barring Trump from disclosing evidence he was about to pass through the discovery process. Merchan emphasized that the directive was not a gag order and that my intention was certainly not to hinder in any way Mr. Trump's ability to campaign for the presidency of the United States.

He is certainly free to deny the accusations. He is free to defend himself against the accusations. He is free to campaign. He is free to do just about anything that doesn't violate the specific terms of that protective order, the judge said then.

The prosecutor's filing points to Trump's behavior in other cases as the reason a hush order is now necessary, including threats that were made against the judge and law clerk in Trump's recently concluded civil fraud case. Trump, as well as the number of threats made against Bragg. and the people in his office.

“The District Attorney's Office has also received hundreds of threats as a result of and in connection with Defendants' public attacks,” the filing states, noting that the NYPD recorded one threat against Bragg and his office in 2022 and 89 in 2023, with the first coming on a day when Trump falsely said he was about to be arrested. They also received two “terrorist shipments” containing white powder that year.

“The tally of terrorist threats and mailings described above does not include the thousands of harassing, racist and offensive emails, phone calls and text messages related to the People v. Trump case and addressed to the prosecutor District Attorneys and Assistant District Attorneys assigned to this case, the prosecution and members of the Office's executive staff,” the filing states.

Prosecutors said Trump had a history of advocating revenge and retaliation against his perceived opponents.

They cited a line from a book he wrote in 2007 that said: When you're wronged, sue those people because it's a good feeling and because other people will see you doing it.

The criminal case focuses on payments Trump made to reimburse Cohen for the $130,000 he paid Daniels to stay silent during the 2016 election about her alleged sexual relationship with Trump in 2006.

Trump has denied sleeping with Daniels, but he has admitted to paying Cohen back. His lawyers said he signed off on the payments marked in his company's books as legal payments because he did not want to upset his wife by making the allegations public.

The prosecutor's office maintains that Trump repeatedly and fraudulently falsified business records in New York to hide information harmful to voters during the 2016 presidential election.

In their filing, Trump's lawyers said Cohen should be barred from testifying because he admitted to lying under oath during his testimony at Trump's civil fraud trial. The judge who presided over the case found Cohen's testimony “credible” despite this admission.

Trump also argued that Daniels should be kept off the stand because she has “clearly indicated, through public statements, that she intended to offer false, salacious and unduly prejudicial testimony regarding the President Trump.”

Trump's lawyers have said McDougal, who also alleged she had an affair with Trump, should be excluded because she is not directly linked to the accusations, although prosecutors say Cohen helped orchestrate a $150,000 payment she received from the editors of the National Enquirer as part of a “catch and kill plan” to benefit Trump.

Trump, who has denied having an affair with McDougal, also wants to prohibit the jury from hearing the term “catch and kill,” the filing says.

His lawyers said the prosecutor should also be barred from telling jurors that Trump approved secret payments to Daniels to “influence the outcome” of the 2016 election.

Prosecutors “argue that a candidate's efforts to prevent negative publicity about him during a campaign amounts to attempted fraud. This argument has no basis in law and constitutes an extraordinary perversion of our electoral system and the First Amendment,” their filing states.

The judge indicated he felt differently in a ruling this month in which he denied Trump's request to dismiss the case.

Prosecutors accused Trump of “paying $130,000 to an individual to conceal a sexual relationship in an attempt to influence the 2016 presidential election, then falsifying 34 business records to conceal the money.” In the opinion of the Court, these are serious allegations, he wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/prosecutors-hush-money-case-seek-partial-gag-order-trump-ahead-new-yor-rcna140549 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos