Trump Medias' impending merger could give it a financial lifeline





Former President Donald J. Trump's stake in Trump Media & Technology Group, his social media company, could be worth as much as $4 billion once the long-delayed merger is finalized.

The deal with Digital World Acquisition Corporation, a publicly traded shell company, could provide it with a potential financial lifeline at a time when it needs to find the money to pay a $454 million fine after the decision to a New York judge in a civil fraud case.

Digital World has scheduled a March 22 shareholder vote on the merger with Trump Media, whose flagship product, Truth Social, has become Mr. Trump's social media platform of choice for attacking his critics and political opponents.

But even if the deal goes through, Mr. Trump will need to obtain a waiver of a lock-up clause that bars major shareholders from selling shares for at least six months. Trump Media did not respond to a request for comment.

Here's a look at the challenges the deal faced and what could await Mr. Trump if it goes through.

Why did the merger between Trump Media and Digital World take so long to come to fruition?

The proposed merger between Trump Media and Digital World, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, was announced in October 2021. But the deal was delayed by a two-year investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission about talks between the companies that took place before Digital World went public. SPACs, which sell shares to investors before they can buy a company, are not supposed to have a deal in place before going public. Digital World raised $300 million in its September 2021 IPO.

Last July, Digital World agreed to pay an $18 million fine to the SEC and revise its filings to better reflect the nature of those early negotiations. The SEC approved the merger document this month, clearing the way for shareholder voting.

The deal had also been blocked by a criminal investigation, in which federal prosecutors charged three men with participating in a scheme to profit from the merger announcement in October 2021. The men are expected to be tried in federal court from Manhattan on April 29.

How many shares will Mr. Trump own?

Mr. Trump will own an overwhelming, majority stake in the post-merger company and will hold 79 million shares. Digital World shares have soared this year on expectations that the deal would close and Mr. Trump would win the Republican nomination for president. The stock closed Monday at $47.23 per share. At that price, the former president's stake would be worth nearly $4 billion.

Why can't Mr. Trump trade or sell his stock immediately?

The merger documents contain fairly standard language that prevents major shareholders like Mr. Trump from selling shares for six months after the deal closes.

Lock-up provisions, which are common in SPAC deals, are intended to assure investors that major shareholders won't be immediately cashed out once the merger is complete, said Kristi Marvin, a former investment banker and founder of SPACInsider, a database. PSPC data. If a flood of restricted stock hit the market immediately, it could depress the stock price.

Digital Worlds' lock-up provision also prevents major shareholders from using the shares as collateral for a loan during this six-month period.

Can Mr. Trump transfer shares during the lock-up period?

Yes. The provision allows a large shareholder like Mr. Trump to transfer shares to a trust. A trust backed by some of Mr. Trump's stock might be able to use those shares as collateral for a loan. He can also transfer shares to a member of his immediate family.

Can the blocking clause be lifted or modified?

Yes. The merger document states that Digital World reserves the right to waive this provision at or before the merger closes, and that would be the easiest way to get around the problem, securities experts said.

The Trump Medias board could also change the provision after the merger to allow limited stock sales during the six-month waiting period.

Are there any risks in changing the blocking conditions?

Changes to lock-up conditions that do not have a strong business rationale could open the door to shareholder lawsuits. This is especially true if the stock price then falls sharply, according to several securities experts.

How soon can the transaction be completed?

SPAC mergers typically close within days of shareholder votes. Once the deal is finalized, shares of Digital World, currently trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol DWAC, are expected to take the symbol DJT.

Mr. Trump's first publicly traded company was associated with Trump Hotels and Casino Resorts, also listed under DJT. It filed for bankruptcy in 2004.

What else could derail the deal?

The most obvious obstacle would be if Digital World shareholders rejected it. But that's unlikely, given that most of the company's roughly 400,000 shareholders are retail investors who have questioned the pace of the SEC's investigation into the deal in online posts at Truth Social and other social media platforms.

Digital World warned in a somewhat cryptic document on Friday that parties that may have political, economic or non-economic motivations could seek to delay the merger or block it altogether.

Could insider trading charges delay merger?

It's unlikely. Two brothers and a former director of Digital World have been accused of participating in an insider trading scheme that generated $22 million in illegal profits.

Court filings include the names of a few other people who appear to have made timely trades around the merger announcement, but none of them have been accused of wrongdoing. There is no indication that anyone associated with Trump Media was involved in any improper dealings.

