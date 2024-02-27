Politics
Putin-Erdogan meeting postponed due to preparations for Russian elections Peskov
A meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will not take place before Russia elections, says Putin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov » declared on February 26, according to the Interfax agency.
Putin has a very tight and busy schedule ahead of the elections, while Erdogan is also very busy, Peskov said.
Read also: Russia wants to seize Luhansk oblast before March elections kyiv
But preparations for high-level contacts are underway, we have said this several times.
These contacts would take place at the most appropriate time, he added.
Read also: Putin's main opponent, Boris Nadezhdine, refused to register for Russian elections
Putin's visit to Turkey was supposed to take place on February 12, but it was postponed.
The trip to Turkey could be yet another foreign visit by Putin since The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him in March 2023 for war crime, illegal kidnapping of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia.
Since then, Putin has visited six countries: Kyrgyzstan, China, Kazakhstan, Belarus, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
The Russian dictator can be arrested and transferred to the ICC in any of the 123 countries that have ratified the Rome Statute. None of the above countries have ratified it. Ankara has not done so either.
We bring the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a patron!
Read the original article on The new voice of Ukraine
|
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/putin-erdogan-meeting-delayed-amid-161200957.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China's anti-corruption body to investigate BRI projects for first time
- Putin-Erdogan meeting postponed due to preparations for Russian elections Peskov
- The creators of Outer Banks are preparing a musical drama on Amazon: The Runarounds
- Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Picking up Quinton Byfield is a real power play
- Woman in Arabic script dress rescued from mob in Pakistan
- ITD inspects roads and bridges after the earthquake
- Trump Medias' impending merger could give it a financial lifeline
- 'Our government's third term will begin in June': PM Modi beams with confidence for upcoming Lok Sabha polls
- French actor Grard Depardieu accused of new sexual assault
- Google's AI chatbot refuses to say whether Hitler or Musk is at fault, prompting calls for Gemini to be shut down
- A US plane has set itself on fire outside the Israeli embassy
- What is health equity and why it matters for people with disabilities?