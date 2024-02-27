Politics
here's why this could be a problem for Sadiq Khan
We're still just weeks away from the official opening of nominations for London's new mayoral election in May, which will be the first such race held. under the first-past-the-post system.
But with all the major parties choosing their candidate and Labor's Sadiq Khan pursuing a record third term, the mayoral race is starting to heat up.
Famed anti-lockdown, anti-World Health Organization and climate change denier Piers Corbyn has confirmed his intention to stand for election. City AMswearing that he would deconfine all intersections, oppose all confinements and have Google and Facebook removed from London.
Rumors have abounded for months that his brother, former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn, could prepare his own candidacy, after being kicked out of his former party by Sir Keir Starmer.
THE independent MP for Islington North told LBC last year: I'm not deciding anything or anything at the moment. Let's cross one bridge at a time, okay?
But speaking to the Standard last weekCorbyn senior said he thought it was extremely unlikely that his younger brother would run for mayor and would instead focus on his constituency.
Reports have also been published George Galloway The former Labor MP and former Celebrity Big Brother contestant, currently contesting in Rochdale for the Workers' Party, is considering a bid.
Galloway told the Sunday Times last year that he was considering running, adding: My contest would be against Starmer. Khan is a miserable figure for Starmer.
And while the result in Rochdale, widely seen as the most unpredictable by-election in some time, may or may not change things for him, the presence of candidates like Galloway or former actor-turned-activist Laurence Fox is having an impact .
The British elections wouldn't be the same without delightfully eccentric candidates like Count Binface and the Monster Raving Loony Party.
Far be it from us to object to the fanciful spectacle of a minister queuing on the stage of a draughty sports hall to hear the results of his constituency alongside Lord Buckethead.
But mayoral elections are or were a different beast. Personality plays a more important role than in general elections; just ask Ken Livingstone, or even zip-line carrier Boris Johnson.
And above all, as millions of us across the capital head to the pollsin London, mayoral candidates from outside the mainstream have the opportunity to amass tens of thousands of votes in a way that simply doesn't happen at the constituency level.
Take Piers Corbyn, who stood in the Uxbridge by-election last summer, with a paltry 101 votes. Compare that to his record in the previous mayoral contest, where he came in with 20,000 people, and you start to get the idea.
And it is an image that Corbyn and his coterie are aware of. [Last time, in] first and second preferences, I got 55,000 votes, which is reasonable considering I had no advertising and everything was blocked from me, he told me.
But I think yes, I will get a lot more votes this time because there is a huge distrust of the main parties and the other parties, Reform and Reclaim, who are, well, pro-genocide in Palestine, so people won't vote for them either. [Reform and Reclaim, I assume I dont need to tell you, would dispute this characterisation.]
So I should get a very good number of votes. Can I win? Well, anything can happen these days.
Enough. But beyond the prospect of a victory for Piers, in the new system, without the possibility of voting in the first and second rounds, these thousands of votes become much more important.
Minor London mayoral candidates, accumulating 10,000, 20,000 or even 50,000 votes on marginal issues, represent a significant part of what could make the difference between victory or defeat for Khan or his Conservative rival Susan Hall. If I were London Labor or CCHQ I would be worried.
Whether a political stunt, an ego-driven effort, or even an attempt at revenge, fringe candidates in this race are set to matter more than ever.
