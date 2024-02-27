PM Modi’s tribute to Veer Savarkar in his..





New Delhi, Feb 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to famous freedom fighter Veer Savarkar on the latter's death anniversary and said “the nation will always remember his spirit valiant.” “Tributes to Veer Savarkar on his Punya Tithi. India will forever remember his valiant spirit and unwavering dedication to the freedom and integrity of our nation. His contributions inspire us to strive for development and prosperity of our country,” PM Modi wrote on his X handle. While many Union ministers and all senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party paid tributes to the famous nationalist throughout the day, a special tribute from Prime Minister Modi created a stir on social media. The Modi Archive Twitter account on Monday shared Prime Minister Modi's tribute to Veer Savarkar in the former's own handwriting, which quickly went viral. Prime Minister Modi's handwritten letter said: “Savarkar was not just a revolutionary. He was a great poet, a literati, a scientist, a social reformer. His speech mesmerized his audience.” Veer Savarkar was born as Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in 1883 in Nashik. It was because of his valiant opposition and movement against the British rule that he received the epithet 'Veer'. Savarkar, a key leader of the Hindu Mahasabha, was the first to make “Hindutva” a rallying point and also mobilized strong public support for the movement. Earlier on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda also released their tributes to Savarkar. Shah wrote in an article on X: “Every moment of Savarkar ji’s life was dedicated to the nation. Even Kalapani's tortures could not deter his unwavering desire to liberate the country. Savarkar ji, who considered untouchability as the biggest obstacle to the liberation of the country. development, inspired people to join the freedom movement with his continuous struggle, powerful speech and timeless thoughts. Nadda described Savarkar as “the great hero of the Indian freedom struggle and also the embodiment of unprecedented sacrifice and bravery”.

