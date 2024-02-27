Donald Trump threatens Prince Harry with deportation if he is re-elected





Prince Harry could find himself in trouble with US immigration if Donald Trump is re-elected.

The billionaire tycoon recently called out the Duke of Sussex during an appearance at a Conservative event, saying he “wouldn't protect him” because the former senior royal “betrayed the Queen.”

Donald Trump says 'he would not protect' Prince Harry

MEGA

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have been residing in the United States, specifically Montecito, California, since leaving their British royal duties in 2020. While Meghan has not faced any immigration issues due to her American citizenship, Harry had to apply for a visa to allow him to stay in the country.

This type of visa usually comes with an expiration date and Trump, still running for re-election as president, said the Invictus founder would not receive any preferential treatment regarding his immigration status.

“I would not protect him. He betrayed the queen. It's unforgivable,” the former president said while appearing at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Saturday, according to the NewYork Post.

“He would be all alone if it were up to me,” Trump continued before adding that President Joe Biden’s administration has been too “friendly” toward Harry after “what he did.”

Prince Harry's Alleged Betrayal of the Late Queen

MEGA

Donald Trump's problem with Prince Harry appears to stem from the latter's announcement of his decision to step down from his royal role without first informing the late queen.

“Harry didn't even have a meeting with the Queen to discuss their plans before announcing it to the world,” a source claimed at the time the Duke made the decision, according to The Mirror.

The source added: “The monarchy is an institution based on hierarchy and respect, something that was instilled in these boys growing up. What Harry did was drive a horse and cart according to protocol royal – by putting their projects on Instagram and their website first.”

The late Queen would later announce that “a constructive and supportive way forward” had been found to deal with the Sussexes' decision to leave. However, all this did not seem to erase Harry's action in the eyes of many, including Trump.

Has the Duke of Sussex considered applying for US citizenship?

MEGA

Prince Harry recently said he had considered applying for U.S. citizenship amid speculation about his immigration status, according to Page Six.

“American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind, but it’s certainly not a priority for me right now,” the Duke said in an interview with “Good Morning America.”

When asked what stalled the process of getting one, Harry seemed to fumble his way out of giving a proper answer, saying he had “no idea.”

Harry's current immigration status remains uncertain. Being in the United States for a certain amount of time excludes obtaining a B-2 visitor visa or the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, which lasts up to six months and 90 days, respectively. It is speculated that he may be holding a diplomatic visa, although this has not yet been confirmed.

Prince Harry's visa application faces judicial review

MEGA

Meanwhile, the Heritage Foundation challenged Harry's right to live in the United States.

The foundation filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security for not allowing it to obtain the prince's visa application to confirm whether he had “ever used drugs.”

This comes after Harry revealed in his self-serving book, 'Spare', that he took psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana and even cocaine when he was younger. Such revelations can often pose problems for non-Americans seeking admission to the country.

On this subject, Nile Gardiner, director of the Heritage Foundation, believes that it is important for the DHS to reveal the duke's candidacy, because this would determine whether he received preferential treatment.

“This case raises many questions about whether or not people get special treatment when they come to the United States and whether the rule of law is applied equally,” he said, according to The Telegraph.

He added: “The American people expect [the president] “Immigration law must be strictly enforced, and this should apply to anyone entering the United States, including members of the royal family like Prince Harry.”

