Imrans no to presidential pardon for his convictions





President Arif Alvi (left) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. AFP/Files

ISLAMABAD: PTI founder Chairman Imran Khan had requested President Dr Arif Alvi not to consider any request for pardon from anywhere for his convictions, party spokesperson Raoof Hasan said.

Speaking to The News on Monday, the PTI information secretary said the President has the constitutional power to pardon any sentence awarded by any court. He said demands were coming from different quarters, including social media, for President Alvi to pardon Khan's convictions.

Raoof Hasan said that following these demands, Imran Khan sent a message to the President not to do so in any way. Hasan said the PTI founder president would never accept such a pardon. Hasan said the president has the constitutional power to pardon any convict.

Article 45 of the Constitution deals with these subjects. The article reads: The President has the power to grant pardon, reprieve and reprieve, and to remit, suspend or commute any sentence imposed by any court, tribunal or other authority.

Many constitutional experts and jurists believe that the President can only pardon, remit or suspend any sentence imposed on the advice of the Prime Minister; others insist that the president can do it alone, without any advice from the chief executive.

Last year in August, after the conviction of Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case by a district court in Islamabad, senior advocate Sardar Latif Khosa had said that the President, at his sole discretion or on the advice of the Prime Minister, could pardon or remit any sentence under Article 45. He reportedly said that there was no obstacle to the power of the President to grant pardon, adding that everywhere in the world, heads of he State have the power to pardon, commute, reprieve and reprieve any convicted person.

Although the sentence imposed on Imran Khan last year was stayed by the Islamabad High Court, just before the February 8 general elections, Imran Khan was convicted in three cases in quick succession. In the Cipher case, he was convicted along with Shah Mehmood Qureshi and sentenced to ten years in prison.

Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were later convicted in two cases: NAB's Toushakhana case and the illegal Nikah case. In the Toshakhana case, the couple was sentenced to 14 years in prison while in the illegal Nikah case, both were sentenced to seven years in prison. These three convictions came a week shortly before the general elections.

After the surprise victory of a huge number of PTI-backed candidates in the general elections, PTI supporters started demanding the President to pardon Imran Khan's sentences. Imran Khan and his wife's legal team have already challenged the three convictions in the Islamabad High Court.

